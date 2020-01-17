Calendar for Sat. Jan. 18, 2020

The Central Oregon Women’s March is today from 10am until noon at Centennial Park in Redmond. This year’s theme is “Reclaiming Power.” Centennial Park is at SW 7th Street in Redmond.

Monday, January 20, 2020

A new series of “Wellbriety – Celebrating Families” Parent classes start on Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. You must attend by the 3 rd class to take part. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

class to take part. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205. The Juvenile Crime Prevention of Warm Springs is hosting Kids Bingo on Monday starting at 1:30pm in the Warm Springs community Center Social Hall followed by Family Movie Night

The North End Express All Indian Men’s and Women’s Basketball tourney kicks off on Friday January 24th and continues through Sunday January 26th at the Warm Springs Community Center and the Youth Center Gym. There are two divisions for men including 19-29 years old and 30 and over division that can have 8 man rosters. The women’s tourney will be Iron 5. There will be awards for all divisions, for more information call Austin Greene at 541-553-1953 or 541-553-3243.

The Springer Kids Winter Basketball tourney is starting on Friday January 31st and going through Sunday February 2nd with several Age Groups ranging from 5 years old up to 13. It is an All Indian Co-ed tourney with Awards. The cost is $100 for each team. The tourney is put on by parents and grandparents of Warm springs. For more information you can contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Earn extra income while helping your community learn about census jobs online at 2020 census dot jobs slash jobs (https://2020census.gov/en/jobs)

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box. Bring old meds to the large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of them.