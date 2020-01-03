Calendar for Sat. Jan. 4, 2019

Senator Jeff Merkley will be holding a town hall meeting today at the Madras Performing Arts Center starting at 12pm. All Jefferson County residents are invited.

The Warm Springs All Indian Holiday Basketball Tournament concludes today at the Community Center. Games are at 1 & 2:30 this afternoon and 7 this evening with the Championship Game tonight at 8:30.

The Madras High School Lady Buffs Basketball is in Banks for a Tournament that concludes today. Listen to KWSO News on Monday for results. Or you can go to OSAA dot org

The Warm Springs Warming Shelter will re-open tonight with temperatures expected to fall below freezing. The shelter is located in the old Elementary Gym Building, enter on the side by the basketball court.

Repair was completed on the Kah-Nee-Ta Water Main Break this week – however Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlet residents continue to be on a boil water order. It’s anticipated that will be lifted early in the week ahead week.

Monday, January 06, 2020

Central Oregon Community College is holding GED preparation courses this Month.. You must attend an orientation class this coming week in order to register. Essential Communication is Monday & Wednesday at 1 and Essential Math Is Tuesday and Thursday at the Warm Springs Education Center. At Madras COCC classes are on the same days but at 5:45pm. For more information call 541-777-2286 or 541-553-3324.

The 509-J school district is seeking community input on how to best support the students of the district. The Student Success Act survey is available online through January 12th. You can take the online survey by going to: https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of resident needs including programs that provide services but also for things like new roads. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Cascades East Transit provides transportation around Warm Springs and to Madras with Connections to other Central Oregon Towns. You can see their schedule for “Route 20” at KWSO.org, click on the community tab and choose transit from the Drop down menu.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box to dispose of old meds. Bring them to large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of unneeded medications.