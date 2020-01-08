Calendar for Thu. Jan. 9, 2020

· Fitness classes on the schedule today: Fusion Fitness at 6am at the Community Center Aerobics Room at 6am, Boot Camp at 12:10pm at the Community Center Aerobics Room.

· The Senior Wellness Center is having Senior lunch at noon – on the menu: Salisbury Steak with Mashed Potatoes

· Wellness of Warm Springs will meet today at noon at the Family Resource Center to plan out the 2020 calendar year for their monthly health education topics.

Friday, January 10, 2020

· A Livestock Producers workshop is being held tomorrow at the Natural Resources Conference Room starting at 9am. This workshop is presenting the USDA Radio Frequency ID (RFID) tagging system that will be used as official identification. There will be a demonstration that shows the use of the available equipment. It will include hands on use and they will go over the current federal regulations on official identification as it relates to selling cattle. For More information, contact Suzi Miller at 541-553-2007.

· At the Jefferson County Library Film Center, they are showing the movie “Leave No Trace” – a movie about a man and his 13 year old daughter living in a Portland park when a small mistake changes their lives forever. The movie starts at 7:30pm, is free and refreshments are available. Go to the Rodriguez Annex at 134 Southeast E Street in Madras. For more information you can call 541-475-3351.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something at david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

The Warm Springs Prevention team is holding two Awareness workshops on Thursday January 16th at the Community Center Social Hall. Internet Safety will start at 4pm for 7th/8th Grade Students, then at 5pm for High School Students. Then at 6pm, there is a workshop for Human Trafficking for adults.

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday January 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking Educational Assistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso.org

Early Bird Registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League is now open. You can sign up at the Warm Springs community Center. For more information contact Edmund @ 541-325-3856. You can find the flyer on kwso.org – click the News & Info tab and choose Event Flyers from the drop down menu.

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box. Bring old meds to the large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of them.