KWSO News for 1/8/20

The Flu season is here and continues to stay, but could be at its peak soon. According to the Bulletin the peak for Central Oregon last year was in March, but in 2018, it peaked in January. During the week of Dec. 22-28 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties there were 147 emergency rooms visits, compared to 136 the week before, according to county reports. Warm Springs Indian Health Service Director and CEO Hyllis Dauphinais says it is important for people to get their flu vaccination and it is still available at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, where out of his 120 staff, 117 has received the vaccine. Last flu season, the Oregon health Authority estimated that 45% of all Oregonians, six months and older, received a flu vaccine.

Prosecutors in Oregon say a man was charged with attempted murder and hate crimes after breaking into a motel office and attacking a 70-year-old immigrant from India who owns the business with her husband, also an immigrant. The husband said his wife remains in the hospital with injuries to her throat, a broken shoulder and black eye after the Dec. 31 attack in Redmond. Prosecutors said Tuesday that James Lamb was charged with bias counts based on statements about his desire to rid America of people like her. Her husband said they are US citizens and have have been in America for decades.,

The Madras High School Sports Hall of Fame class has been announced with 4 new members. According to the Madras Pioneer, the 4th class of the Madras High School Athletic Hall of Fame includes Dave Wiles, who came to Madras in 1964 and served many years as a coach in Wrestling, Volleyball and Track among others, but also spent most of his career as the Voice of the Buffaloes. Dan Miller went out for Cross Country as a freshman and by graduation, had established himself as the most awarded distance runner in school history. Desiree Kelly won two state titles and two runner-up honors as Madras High School’s most decorated female track athlete. Scott Riddle is among the best of a long line of Madras High School basketball players as he earned back to back Player of the year honors averaging over 21 points in his Junior and Senior seasons. The Class will be inducted on Friday, January 24th 2020 at ceremonies during a Lady Buffs Basketball game against Molalla.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Lady Buffs Basketball was in Sisters last night to take on the Outlaws and came away victorious with a 59-26 win. They were led by Dominque Walker and Sha-rita Johns with 9 points and Jayden Davis and Jiana Smith-Francis with 8. Madras High School Buff Boys basketball was also in Sisters last night and they won 64-58. Dapri Miller led the Buffs with 36 points and Donnie Bagley added 14.