Calendar for Wed. Jan. 8, 2020

There is a General Council Meeting today at the Agency Longhouse from 9am – 5pm. It is an open agenda and Tribal Council invites all Tribal Members to take this opportunity to share with Council Representatives.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: a Turkey Club Sandwich with potato Salad

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will be meeting in Mr. Jones room during lunch today.

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10

COCC GED preparation courses start this week. To register for class – you must attend sessions this week. Today is the last day to sign up for Essential Communications. Class is at 1 at the Warm Springs Education Center and at 5:45 at Madras COCC. Tomorrow is the lat day to sign up for Essential Math – same times and locations.

The Elks National Hoop shoot Free Throw Program for Youth Ages 8-13 will have the Madras contest at the Jefferson County Middle School this Saturday from 1:30pm-3:30pm. The elks hoop shoot program needs participants and volunteers. For more information you can contact Tammie Schongalla at 541-815-5650.

The 509-J school district is seeking community input on how to best support the students of the district. The Student Success Act survey is available online through January 12th. You can take the online survey by going to: https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

The Warm Springs Community Action Team alongside WIOA has opened up a Food Cart Trainee position. This Program is for individuals between the ages of 14-24 years of age and will help build the experience of the trainee to work towards establishing his/her own food cart business or to gain experience in a similar field. Applications must be submitted by Friday January 17th. For more information you can contact Starla Green at 541-553-3148.

The Museum at Warm Springs 27th annual Warm Springs Tribal Youth Art Exhibit will open on Thursday January 23rd. The deadline to submit artwork is Friday January 17th. To learn more contact Natalie Kirk at the Museum at Warm Springs, 541-553-3331 (natalie@museumatwarmsprings.org)

Eagle Crossing Restaurant is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for their winter hours – Open Thursday thru Monday.

Tribal council has extended the time to apply for a position on the Tribe’s Cannabis Project Board of Director’s for another two weeks. There are a total of 5 positions and the previous application period had 3 applications. You can submit a resume and letter of interest to: Michele Stacona, Secretary-Treasurer, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, P.O. Box C, Warm Springs, Oregon 97761