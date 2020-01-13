KWSO News for 1/13/20

The Museum at Warm Springs Executive Director Elizabeth Woody will be giving a presentation this month at the Tower Theater on January 29th starting at 7pm. According to The Bulletin her presentation will cover Native American Creeds and ceremonial codes as they apply to nature and the land. The unwritten laws of the Wasco, Paiute and Warm Springs people prescribe how humans can care for the land and its resources. The talk is free, registration is required and is being sponsored by the Deschutes Land Trust. Registration can be done through the trust’s website at www.deschuteslandtrust.org

The Pacific Northwest’s first major storm of the season has reached the Seattle area but the city’s weather woes may have only just begun. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory for both the Seattle and Portland metro areas in effect through the Monday morning commute. Snow began hitting the ground Sunday afternoon in Seattle, which could see up to 2 inches of snow and very slippery road conditions. Other parts of Oregon are also facing severe weather, including beach hazards like sneaker waves out on the coast and avalanche warnings on Mount Hood, where a fallen tree yesterday morning brought down a large sign bridge near Mt Hood, closing Hwy 26 for a time. While on Highway 20 over santiam pass teamwork from motorists helped clear a path from a fallen tree so motorists could start getting through, prior to the arrival of Oregon Department of Transportation crews. The winter storm warning has been extended through tomorrow until 4pm.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed the harvest of wild spring Chinook salmon in the Umpqua River. The Roseburg News-Review reported the agency has prohibited the harvest on the mainstream Umpqua River from Feb. 1 to June 30. Officials say the primary reason is a low fish count over the past two years. Officials hope to preserve the vulnerable species they say has been impacted in recent years by drought conditions that have reduced river flow and increased water temperatures. The temporary rule change still requires the approval of Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno.

Federal authorities suggested the environmental impact of a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline in southern Oregon would be minimal. They say the contentious project wouldn’t jeopardize protected species or adversely change their critical habitat. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a new study that the affects of the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline along Coos Bay would be short term or on a small scale. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s staff analysis announced in November said the project would likely have an adverse affect on wildlife.

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball traveled to Mt. View on Friday night and came up short, losing 84-47. The Lady Buffs hosted Mt. View on Friday and came out on top 58-57.