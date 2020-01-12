Calendar for Mon. Jan. 13, 2019

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: Enterprise Updates with Indian Head Casino/Truck Stop, Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprise, Warm Springs composite, Telecom, Credit and Warm Springs Ventures.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: a Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich.

Fitness Classes today include Functional Fitness at 12:10pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room and PiYo at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center in Pod A @ 12:10

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

The Early head start program is having a Group Socialization tomorrow at The Early Childhood Education Building in Pod C3 from 3pm-5pm.

Thursday, January 16, 2020

The Warm Springs Prevention team is holding two Awareness workshops on Thursday at the Community Center Social Hall. Internet Safety will Start at 4pm for 7th/8th Grade Students, then at 5pm for High School Students. Then at 6pm, there is a workshop for Human Trafficking for adults.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Everyone should plan on participating so our community has an accurate count of who lives here. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages your participation in the 2020 census.

The Jefferson County 509 J School District is hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday January 29th at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They are looking Educational Assistants, Secretary’s, Assistant Custodians, Food Service Workers and Bus Drivers as well as Licensed Teachers. Learn more online at kwso.org

If you have unused or expired medications you need to get rid of, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center now has a MedSafe drop box. Bring old meds to the large blue box located in the pharmacy waiting area to safely dispose of them.