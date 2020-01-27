KWSO News for 1/27/20

The Warm Springs Community Action is offering a short class on how to save money so you are better prepared financially for unforeseen emergencies. Community Action Team’s Leah Guliasi explains…“Did you know that 40% of Americans can’t afford a $400 emergency? That’s the average off the reservation. so the numbers are even higher here in Warm Springs. Warm Springs Community Action team is hosting a 1 hour class on savings on January 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in our building on campus. Come and learn some savings tips and how to make short and long term savings goals.” Also – at today’s class you can learn the basics of what you need to know when it comes to income taxes. Everyone is welcome to attend this one hour Savings and Taxes class today from 5:30 to 6:30 at the Community Action Team Office on campus.

The Cascades East Transit (CET) has announced it is adding Saturday service on CET’s Community Connector Routes starting on February 1st. They will launch their 1st Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) project by introducing Saturday service for regional Community Connector buses traveling between Bend, Redmond, Prineville, La Pine, Madras, Sisters, and Warm Springs. Tammy Baney, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council’s Executive Director shared that their organization is grateful to utilize STIF dollars to provide an enhanced transit system that helps alleviate traffic congestion and improves community health and livability. CET is offering FREE rides each Saturday in February 2020 on Community Connector buses and routes only. For a list of the routes schedules you can log on to CET’s website at www.cascadeseasttransit.com and click under news and updates.

A Canadian energy company has withdrawn its application for a permit from state authorities in Oregon for a controversial natural gas pipeline and an export terminal on the coast. A spokesman for the Jordan Cove Project indicated the firm is not dropping the plan, and instead is awaiting possible federal approval. Two Oregon lawmakers on Friday accused the Jordan Cove Energy Project of stalling in order to have the Trump administration approve it in an attempt to override all denials from Oregon state agencies. There has been strong opposition by some in Oregon who say the natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline would ruin habitat.

A new turbine in southeastern Washington is helping to increase juvenile fish survival and energy efficiency. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently installed a first-of-its-kind turbine at Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River. The dam is designed to be safer for fish. Tests showed more than 98 percent of the salmon that passed by the blades survived. Martin Ahmann [AHH-mun] headed up the project for the Army Corps. He says it can power an additional 3-thousand homes with each new turbine. Ahmann: “Improvements that we make for fish generally result in improved efficiency for power.” Ahmann says the new turbine designs could eventually improve the Columbia River hydroelectric system. The Corps plans to install new turbines at two additional dams over the next several years.

In Local sports: the Madras High School Buff Boys basketball was on the road on Friday to North Marion and came up short losing 83-52. Leading scorers were Dapri Miller with 13 points and Jordan Mitchell with 10. The Lady Buff hosted North Marion on Friday and fell 48-30. Leading scorers for the lady buffs were Jiana Smith-Francis with 13 points and Jayden Davis with 7. Over the weekend, the North End Express All Indian Basketball Tourney took place with 2 divisions. In the 19-29 year old division Naimu from Warm Springs took the championship with United Tribes getting runner up and Celilo getting 3rd place. The 30 and over division saw Warm Springs take the championship game with the Hoop A Holics as the runner up, Paatunmi, Yakama took 3rd place. The NBA world was shocked yesterday as former LA Laker Kobe Bryant perished in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles yesterday morning. Bryant was reportedly on his way to a travel basketball game for his daughter Gianna, who also perished in the crash along with 7 other people. The crash is still under investigation. Bryant was 41.