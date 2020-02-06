Calendar for Fri. Feb. 7, 2020

The Warm Springs Sanitation Department has reported that the trucks are down again and they are currently working on trying to get the Agency areas picked up soon. They will then try to get to other areas in Warm Springs as soon as possible.

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy and today’s theme options are: Crazy Hair or mixing Plaids and Polka Dots.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: a

The Madras Lady White Buffalo basketball team is home tonight hosting Corbett. Tip-off is at 7:30pm and you can catch that LIVE on KWSO. Boys are playing at Corbett. Madras Wrestling is hosting Wilsonville today, weigh-ins start at 5:30, matches start at 6:30 at the Jefferson County Middle School. Tomorrow wrestling hosts their invitational at Madras High School.



The Annual Lincoln’s Powwow kicks off tonight with Grand Entry at 7pm. They will have several categories for competition and an outgoing Queen Special. There will also be a raffle, drumming contest and hand drum contest. The powwow goes through Sunday and is an alcohol and drug free event.

The 2020 NDN Night out Powwow and Social Dance will take place on Friday February 21st at 5:30pm with a meal and then the powwow and dancing will start at 6pm. All dancers and drummers are welcome with MC: Carlos Calica. For More information you can call 541-553-3243.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for eight Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Water Control Board, Telecom, Composite Products, TERO, Ventures, Warm Springs Power & Water and Credit AND the Cannabis Enterprise. The deadline to apply is February 18th for the Cannabis Board and the 24th for the others. Send a letter of interest and a resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Michele Stacona. Go to KWSO.ORG – the news and info tab – choose today’s calendar for a link with more details.

Warm Springs Prevention is conducting an anonymous, confidential, survey to gain insight and input for providing alcohol and drug prevention activities to the community. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey. Find a link to the survey on today’s community calendar posted on kwso.org

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. It’s estimated that every tribal citizen not counted will cost their Tribal Government $3000 in lost federal support for services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages you to be counted.

Good Heart Health comes from a heart healthy diet, regular exercise and taking care of your overall health including your teeth. Studies have shown that folks who have periodontal or gum disease often have the same risk factors for heart disease. Remember healthy teeth help you maintain a healthy heart.