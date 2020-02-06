KWSO News for 2/6/20

The garbage truck that Warm Springs Sanitation got back in service this week, is down again today. They were able to pick up senior loops in Simnasho and Agency. Today they are moving dumpsters to the Simnasho Longhouse for Lincoln’s Pow Wow and making a plan for how to do residential trash pick-up in alternate ways while the regular trucks are being repaired. Residents can take trash to the landfill – please make sure you leave it in the big bin.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month and it is shared that roughly 1.5 million high school boys or girls in the United States admit to being intentionally hit or physically harmed in the last year by someone they are romantically involved with. Those teens who suffer dating abuse are subject to long-term consequences like alcoholism, eating disorders, promiscuity, thoughts of suicide and violent behavior. They hesitate to seek help because they do not want to expose themselves or are unaware of the laws surrounding domestic violence. Only 1 in 3 teens who were involved in an abusive relationship confided in someone about the violence. If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence, please contact the Victims of Crime office at 541-553-2293.

Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reports the snow level at higher elevations of the reservation was above average during the first part of the year, similar to the situation across the state. Tribal Natural Resources general manager updated Tribal Council on the snow level at a meeting toward the end of January. The January snow survey was an improvement over the December readings, when the level had been below average. More snowfall during the first month of 2020 led to a 120-percent snow level at higher elevations. The report is good news for fisheries. Natural Resources also reported that the tribal farm had a good year in 2019, selling and delivering hay, and working on equipment. The farm operation brought in a little over $206,000 in 2019, according to the report.

A textile convention in Portland is being rescheduled due concerns over a virus outbreak in China. KOIN reports that the Materials Show, which helps connect textile suppliers with clothing and shoe companies, was set for February 12-13 at the Oregon Convention Center. Organizers said they were forced to postpone next week’s show because of coronavirus fears since so many of the supplies are based in China. Organizers said many of their colleagues and friends have been directly affected by the virus. That virus has mostly affected China, where more than 20,000 people have contracted the virus — and about 500 people have died. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council was updated this week by the Indian Health Service on how the clinic is responding to the Coronavirus outbreak, which is mainly affecting China though is present in other countries, including the United States. The clinic team is working on a response plan, were the virus to make its way onto the reservation.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Girls Basketball teams were in action yesterday hosting Sisters. The 7th Grade girls won 44-20, led by Onalesiah Johnson with 14 points and Blanca Plazola with 8. The 8th Graders won 41-30 with leading scorers Sasha Esquiro with 11 points and Rylan Davis with 9. Next up, they travel to Elton Gregory Middle School today, games starting at 3:45pm.

