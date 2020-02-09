Calendar for Mon. Feb. 10, 2020

Tribal Council is in session today, on their Agenda: Neighborhood Impact Introduction, Draft Resolutions, Review General Council Concerns, Tribal Council Proclamation and Priorities, OSU Update, Fish & Wildlife Committee Responsibility Discussion.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Turkey Sandwiches.

For participants of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes – a reminder that class is this afternoon 1 til 4.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be holding their financial skills for families class this evening. For more information, call 541-553-3148

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. You will have 3 options for responding – either online, by phone or by mail. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Not all heart problems come with clear warning signs. Chest Discomfort is the most common sign of heart danger. But there are lots of other symptoms too. For Good Heart Health – maintain a balanced diet, exercise routinely and visit your doctor routinely, sharing any concerns or symptoms. This week’s Healthy Heart Challenge is to keep a food log and up your cardio to at least 100 minutes for the week.

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO.org and click on the voter registration link

Warm Springs Prevention is conducting an anonymous, confidential, survey to gain insight and input for providing alcohol and drug prevention activities to the community. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey. Find a link to the survey on today’s community calendar posted on kwso.org

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for eight Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Water Control Board, Telecom, Composite Products, TERO, Ventures, Warm Springs Power & Water and Credit AND the Cannabis Enterprise. The deadline to apply is February 18th for the Cannabis Board and the 24th for the others. Send a letter of interest and a resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Michele Stacona. Go to KWSO.ORG – the news and info tab – choose today’s calendar for a link with more details.

If you are sick or feel you need to be seen by your medical provider, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic “Same Day Appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Option 1 takes you to the medical desk.

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held Wednesday February 26th from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share your amazing work with the community and a little tikes regalia fashion show.