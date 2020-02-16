Calendar for Mon. Feb. 17, 2020

Today is President’s Day – a Federal Holiday. Tribal Offices in Warm Springs are closed today as is the Indian Health Service Clinic. There is no school today

The Warm Springs Prevention team will be taking kids to the Bend Trampoline Zone and Adventure park today. They will depart the Old Elementary at 9am and return at 2.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/

The Warm Springs Housing Authority and Health and Human Services are hosting a housing Community Meeting this Wednesday from Noon-5pm at the Old Elementary School Gym. They would like to show you upcoming projects, ask you to share your ideas and give feedback directly to project leads. All community Members are invited and lunch will be provided.

Back to boards class is held Thursday and Friday the third week of every other month and that’s this week. The MCH program provides fabric and the size 2 boards for the expecting and recently delivered mothers. If you wish to bring your own supplies you are more than welcome to do so, we ask that you limit one board per child. Classes are held from 9am to 4pm at the Family Resource Center conference room. Class is this Thursday and Friday- Breakfast and lunch will be provided for participants. If you have any questions please feel free to contact Sheryl or Allie at Community Health 541-553-2460

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for eight Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Water Control Board, Telecom, Composite Products, TERO, Ventures, Warm Springs Power & Water and Credit AND the Cannabis Enterprise. The deadline to apply is February 18th for the Cannabis Board and the 24th for the others. Send a letter of interest and a resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Michele Stacona. Go to KWSO.ORG – the news and info tab – choose today’s calendar for a link with more details.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. You will have 3 options for responding – either online, by phone or by mail. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Good Heart Health comes from a heart healthy diet and being physically active. Physical activity doesn’t just mean exercise – but it also means movement in general. Staying seated for long periods of time at work or at home is bad for your health no matter how much exercise you do. Here’s to moving toward your good heart health!

This week’s Healthy Heart Challenge is NO SUGARY DRINKS and get in 120 minutes of cardio this week.

If you are sick or feel you need to be seen by your medical provider, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic “Same Day Appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Option 1 takes you to the medical desk.

Students in need of school supplies can pick some up at the Warm Springs Library in the Family Resource Center. Basic supplies are available to students during the library’s regular business hours.

The Madras High School is hosting an 8th Grade Family night on Wednesday March 11th starting at 5:30pm. They will have dinner and families will learn everything they need to know about Madras High School including athletics and activities.