Calendar for Sun. Feb. 16, 2020

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp today at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. There will be additional camps on Sundays February 23rd and March 1st. Bring court shoes – no cleats and a baseball or softball glove.

There is No School tomorrow in the Jefferson County 509-J district for Presidents’ Day. Tribal and Federal offices are also closed for the holiday.

The Warm Springs Prevention team will be taking kids to the Bend Trampoline Zone and Adventure park tomorrow. They will depart the Old Elementary at 9am and return at 2pm. They are taking the first 20 kids 8 years and older who signed up.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority and Health and Human Services are hosting a housing Community Meeting this Wednesday from Noon-5pm at the Old Elementary School Gym. They would like to show you upcoming projects, ask you to share your ideas and give feedback directly to project leads. All community Members are invited and lunch will be provided.

Back to boards class is held Thursday and Friday the third week of every other month. The MCH program provides fabric and the size 2 boards for the expecting and recently delivered mothers. If you wish to bring your own supplies you are more than welcome to do so, we ask that you limit one board per child. Classes are held from 9am to 4pm at the Family Resource Center conference room. Class is Thursday and Friday (2/20 & 2/21) Breakfast and lunch will be provided for participants. If you have any questions please feel free to contact Sheryl or Allie at Community Health 541-553-2460

Warm Springs Prevention is conducting an anonymous, confidential, survey to gain insight and input for providing alcohol and drug prevention activities to the community. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey. Find a link to the survey on today’s community calendar posted on kwso.org.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO.org and click on the voter registration link

Good Heart Health comes from watching what you eat, making sure you are physically active and getting enough sleep. If you don’t sleep enough, you may be at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease no matter your age or other health habits. Here’s to your good health and a good night’s sleep.