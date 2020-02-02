Calendar for Mon. Feb. 3, 2020

Tribal Council is in session today, on their Agenda: BIA Update, Office of Special Trustee update call, Realty Items, I.H.S. update, Legislative Update Conference call, and Tribal Attorney Updates.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having:

A new series of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes start today at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center. The class will go from 1-4pm and arriving on time is important. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. You must attend by the 3 rd class to take part in the series. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205.

class to take part in the series. For More information, call Sarah at 541-553-3205. A Healthy Heart Challenge is an 8 week challenge aimed at helping the community with healthy diet and lifestyle tips to help fight cardiovascular disease. There will be weekly challenges and raffles. They start with sign ups and a 3 minute step assessment today, monitoring the Heart-beats per minute. You can sign up at the Administration building from 8-10am, Community Center from 10am-noon and at I.H.S. clinic from noon to 4:30pm. If you have any questions, you can call Kacey Conyers at 541-553-2460.

Warm Springs Prevention is conducting an anonymous, confidential, survey to gain insight and input for providing alcohol and drug prevention activities to the community. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey. Find a link to the survey on today’s community calendar posted on kwso.org.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be holding a financial skills for families class this evening at 5:30pm at the Community Action team office on Campus. For more information, call 541-553-3148

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for seven Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Credit Board of Directors as well as Ventures Board of Directors and others. For a full list of positions, their list of responsibilities and how you can apply, you can visit KWSO’s website for the link at KWSO.org. The deadline to submit your letter of interest and resume is February 24th, 2020.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. You will have 3 options for responding – either online, by phone or by mail. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.