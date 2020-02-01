Calendar for Sun. Feb. 2, 2020

The Springer Kids Winter Basketball tournament finishes up today at the Community Center. Admission is free, go down and support Our youth.

It’s Spirit Week this coming week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

Monday, February 03, 2020

A Healthy Heart Challenge is an 8 week challenge aimed at helping the community with healthy diet and lifestyle tips to help fight cardiovascular disease. There will be weekly challenges and raffles. They start tomorrow with sign ups and a 3 minute step assessment, monitoring the Heart-beats per minute. You can sign up at the Administration building from 8-10am, Community Center from 10am-noon and at I.H.S. clinic from noon to 4:30pm. If you have any questions, you can call Kacey Conyers at 541-553-2460.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be holding a financial skills for families class this evening at 5:30pm at the Community Action team office on Campus. For more information, call 541-553-3148

Thursday, February 06, 2020

The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes. Today they will go over What diabetes is and Blood Sugar monitoring. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Clinic in the Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

To sign up for the Warm Springs Tribes Emergency Text service – – email support@wstribes.org and request to be placed on the notification list. You will need to include your Cell phone number, carrier and/or your email address. The service is supported by MOST carriers.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for seven Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Credit Board of Directors as well as Ventures Board of Directors and others. For a full list of positions, their list of responsibilities and how you can apply, you can visit KWSO’s website for the link at KWSO.org. The deadline to submit your letter of interest and resume is February 24th, 2020.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports their garbage trucks are still being repaired and so there is no trash pick up until they are again running. This means they are unable to pick up the small dumpsters either. Residents can haul trash to the Dry Creek Landfill for placement in the big bins.