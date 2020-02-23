Calendar for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Tribal Council is in session today, on their Agenda: Preliminary December Financials, TERO Program update, Gaming Commission/Surveillance update.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Vegetable Beef Soup

For participants of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent class – a reminder that there is class this afternoon from 1 to 4.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has announced openings for seven Tribal Committees and Boards, which include the Water Control Board, Telecom, Composite Products, TERO, Ventures, Warm Springs Power & Water and Credit. The deadline to apply is today. Send a letter of interest and a resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Michele Stacona.

Madras Boys Basketball is on the road today for a Tri Valley League contest in Estacada.

The Jefferson County Relay for Life Committee will be holding a Committee and Team Captain Meeting on Monday March 2 nd starting at 5:30pm at the Jefferson County Senior Center.

starting at 5:30pm at the Jefferson County Senior Center. This week’s Healthy Heart Challenge is to eat half a plate of non-starchy veggies at dinner and do 150 minutes of cardio this week.

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The Sweetheart baby fair is this Wednesday from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share And there will be a Little Tikes Regalia Fashion Show.

The Warm Springs Boxing Club is having a meeting Wednesday Night from 6pm until 8pm at the Community Center Aerobics room. All past & present boxers are invited along with any and all interested parents and youth.

Students in need of school supplies can pick some up at the Warm Springs Library in the Family Resource Center. Basic supplies are available to students during the library’s regular business hours.

If you are sick or feel you need to be seen by your medical provider, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic “Same Day Appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Option 1 takes you to the medical desk.

Cascades East Transit has added Saturday service on their Community Connector Routes. In February they are offering FREE rides on Saturdays. To see the CET schedule go to KWSO dot ORG – click the the news and info tab – & choose today’s calendar for a link with more details. https://cascadeseasttransit.com/cet-to-operate-saturday-community-connector-services-starting-feb-1-with-free-rides

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. You will have 3 options for responding – either online, by phone or by mail. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.