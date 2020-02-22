Calendar for Sun., Feb 23, 2020

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp today at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. There will be one more camp on Sunday March 1st. Bring court shoes – no cleats and a baseball or softball glove. Sign-up is ongoing for Little League until March 9. Call Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856 if you have any questions.

The Spilyay Tymoo was first published in 1976 by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. It publishes bi-weekly with a focus on local news and information. The Spilyay Tymoo is mailed, free of charge, to Warm Springs Tribal Members. It’s also available online at at W S News Dot ORG (https://wsnews.org/)

Warm Springs Higher Education and COCC are starting their Spring Term GED classes on Monday March 30th with Orientation. You must attend one of two classes for communication and one of two classes for math in order to register. March 30th is the 1st Communication class, the next one is scheduled for Wednesday April 1st, from 1-4pm at the Warm Springs Education Center. March 31st is the 1st Math class, the next one is Thursday April 2nd from 1-4pm in the Warm springs Education Center. For more information call Deanna at 541-777-0286 or Melinda at 541-553-3324.

Warm Springs Prevention will be holding their monthly victim impact panel Tuesday night at the Baptist Church starting at 6pm. Everyone is welcome.

The Warm Springs Boxing Club is having a meeting Wednesday night from 6pm until 8pm at the Community Center Aerobics room. All past & present boxers are invited along with any and all interested parents and youth.

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held Wednesday from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share AND there will be a Little Tikes Regalia Fashion Show.

Students in need of school supplies can pick some up at the Warm Springs Library in the Family Resource Center. Basic supplies are available to students during the library’s regular business hours.

Madras High School is hosting an 8th Grade Family night on Wednesday March 11th starting at 5:30pm. They will have dinner and families will learn everything they need to know about Madras High School including athletics and activities.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Good Heart Health comes from a heart healthy diet, regular exercise and taking care of your overall health including your teeth. Studies have shown that folks who have periodontal or gum disease often have the same risk factors for heart disease. Remember healthy teeth help you maintain a healthy heart.