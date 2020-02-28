Calendar for Sat. Feb. 29, 2020

The 2nd class of “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course” is taking place today at 9am. The class will be taking place at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. This class is a requirement for the Warm Springs Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership.

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp tomorrow at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. Warm Springs Nation Little League sign up closes Monday March 9th. Call Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856 if you have any questions.

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is accepting artwork for the upcoming Community Read Activity showcasing “The Heart of Horses” by Molly Gloss. Artists of all mediums are invited to participate, all artwork will be displayed and the author will be in attendance for the opening reception on Thursday, April 23rd starting at 5:30pm. The deadline to submit art is March 27th For More information you can visit artadventuregallery.com

The Warm Springs TERO office is located at the Tribal Administration Building next to Human Resources near Admin’s north entrance. Anyone interested in Trade Work can complete OR update a skills survey. To learn more you can call TERO at 541-615-0853.

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO.org and click on the voter registration link

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every household will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. In Warm Springs since we don’t have mail delivered to our homes – a census enumerator will come to where you live. You can complete your census online, by mail or by phone. There will be opportunities to complete your census at community events as well. Be listening for Warm Springs Complete Count Committee activities.