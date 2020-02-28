KWSO News for 2/28/20

Vacancies have been announced on the Warm Springs Court of Appeals. The Tribes are seeking interested persons at least 26 years of age with a Juris Doctor degree from a law school accredited by the American Bar Association. To apply candidates must submit a letter of interest, resume, background check form and credit check form to Secretary Treasure Michele Stacona by Friday March 13th. More information can be found at: https://warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/02/ctws-court-of-appeals-vacancies/

The New Jersey Based Harlem Wizards, founded in 1962, have played thousands of games in the United States and abroad, on five different continents and in 22 different countries. In April they will bring their other worldly talents to the Madras High School Gymnasium in an exhibition game hosted by the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. The fundraiser proceeds will go towards more playground equipment at the school. Tickets will be available at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and are on sale now online at: https://www.harlemwizards.com/schedule-tickets/

The sunny and warm weather this week might have you feeling ambitious for getting started on gardening. The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners are holiday a “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon” calss in Madras on Saturday March 7th. The 2 hour class will cover Central Oregon climate, soil amendments, site selection, season extenders and other techniques, and recommended vegetable varieties to grow here. The class also includes the free 24-page book, “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon”, published by the OSU Extension Service. For more details: http://kwso.org/?p=11002k

The St Charles Health System posted an article saying as of yesterday (2/27/20) there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, and only 60 in the United States. The article states that with more than 82,000 confirmed cases worldwide, 95% are in mainland China. COVID-19 is a new illness, and new illnesses often lead to fear and concern for some. Important points to remember are:

The risk of getting the disease is directly related to exposure to the virus.

COVID-19 causes mild to severe illness in the lungs. People who are ill with the virus may have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

The best way to protect your self is to avoid exposure to the virus. Don’t travel to places where the virus is active and avoid individuals who have the virus.

Everyday precautions such as covering coughs and sneezes, washing your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding touching your eyes with unwashed hands and cleaning surfaces that are often touched.

It is not recommended that healthy people wear a facemask for everyday activities. There is no need to do that.

\Madras High School is sending six boys and two girls to the state wrestling tournament today and tomorrow at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Representing Madras will be Orlando Torres, Reece and Cael White, Shain Beymer, Tom Kallenbach, Kody Zemke for the boys and Bailey & Peyton Dennis will represent the girls.

OSAA 4A State Championship Play in-games are scheduled today and tomorrow to determine the match ups for first round playoff games. For sure the Madras Girls will travel to Cottage Grove next Friday March 6th and KWSO will be broadcasting that game. Other 4A girls teams in the first round include Astoria, Valley Catholic, North Marion, Philomath, Cascade, Junction City, Hidden Valley, Mazama, Baker and La Grande. The rest of the 1st round brackets will be finalized by this Sunday morning. Play in contests are: Gladstone @ Henley – Phoenix @ Molalla – Seaside @ Stayton AND – Marist Catholic @ Banks