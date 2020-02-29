Calendar for Sun. Mar. 1, 2020

The Door Christian Fellowship Church has been moved over to Madras. They are located at 579 5 th Street, across from Erickson’s Market. They have services on Wednesday in the evening, and on Sunday morning and afternoon. For more information you can call Pastor Desi Wheeler at 541-419-7521.

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp Today at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. Warm Springs Nation Little League sign up closes Monday March 9th. Call Edmund Francis @ 541-325-3856 if you have any questions.

Monday, March 02, 2020

The Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash is tomorrow afternoon from 3:30 until 5:30 at the Community Center Social Hall. Food, Fun & Games are planned for you – one and all. The Recreation Program invites everyone to celebrate Dr. Seuss – tomorrow afternoon.

The Jefferson County Relay for Life Committee will be holding a Committee and Team Captain Meeting tomorrow starting at 5:30pm at the Jefferson County Senior Center.

Tuesday, March 03, 2020

Warm Springs Juvenile Crime Prevention is hosting kids bingo at the Simnasho Longhouse Tuesday starting at 6pm. For more information call 541-553-3205

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Census results are used to determine how much funding local communities receive for key public services. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Warm Springs Public Safety offers an anonymous tip line that you can call 24 hours a day. If you have a concern or information related to a theft or other crime call 541-553-2202.