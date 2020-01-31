Calendar for Sat. Feb. 1, 2020

Cascades East Transit is adding Saturday service on their Community Connector Routes starting today and are offering FREE rides on Saturdays in February. For a list of the routes schedules “Go to KWSO.ORG – the news and info tab – choose today’s calendar for a link with more details.”

The 2020 Winter Season Tribal Fishery has been announced for The Dalles and John Day pools only. It will be open from 6am today and continuing through Saturday February 8 th at 6pm. The regulations are listed for fishing and are posted on KWSO’s website at KWSO.org. For more information you can call 541-553-2000.

The Springer Kids Winter Basketball tournament is going on today and tomorrow at the Community Center with several Age Groups ranging from 5 years old up to 13.

Warm Springs Sanitation reports their garbage trucks are still being repaired and so there is no trash pick up until they are again running. This means they are unable to pick up the small dumpsters either. Residents can haul trash to the Dry Creek Langfill for placement in the big bins.

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held Wednesday February 26th from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share your amazing work with the community and a little tikes regalia fashion show.

Warm Springs Prevention is conducting an anonymous, confidential, survey to gain insight and input for providing alcohol and drug prevention activities to the community. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the survey. Find a link to the survey on today’s community calendar posted on kwso.org.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Service offers free income tax filing for individuals on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. To schedule a time to have your taxes done call 541-553-3148

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every household will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. In Warm Springs since we don’t have mail delivered to our homes – a census numerator will come to where you live. You can complete your census online, by mail or by phone. There will be opportunities to complete your census at community events as well. Be listening for Warm Springs Complete Count Committee activities.