Calendar for Thu., Feb. 20, 2020

Tribal Council is in session today, on their Agenda: Tribal Court Update, Public Safety update, Natural Resources Update, Health & Human Services Update, Education Update, and Public Utilities update.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the Menu: Pork Roast.

Back to Boards class is today and tomorrow for expecting and recently delivered mothers. The MCH program will provide supplies but you can bring your own if you want. Class is 9am to 4pm at the Family Resource Center conference room today and tomorrow with Breakfast and lunch provided for participants.

The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes. Today they will go over nutrition and healthy eating. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome!

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls basketball is in action today. They are over hosting Jefferson County Middle School with games starting at 3:45pm.

The Jefferson County Relay for Life is hosting the Chamber Business After Hours and the Relay for Life kickoff from 5:30-7:30pm tonight at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

In a Thursday contest – Madras Boys Basketball host Molalla tonight at 7 o’clock. KWSO will broadcast that game live here on 91.9 FM. It is Senior Night for the boys.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is tomorrow. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. mcmechan@wstribes.org

Friday, February 21, 2020

Senator Ron Wyden will hold a Jefferson Country town hall tomorrow at 10am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The public is invited to attend and participate.

The 1A Big Sky Boys and Girls District basketball tournament is being held at Madras High School tomorrow and Saturday.

It’s NDN Night Out Powwow and Social Dance tomorrow at the Community Center. It starts at 5:30pm with a meal and then the powwow and dancing will follow at 6pm. All dancers and drummers are welcome with MC Carlos Calica.

Saturday, February 22, 2020

The first of two classes for “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course” is this Saturday at 9am. This course is required for anyone in Warm Springs Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership. The second class will be February 29th. Class will be held at the Tribal Credit Enterprise. Contact the Community Action Team to learn more at 541-553-3148.

Cascades East Transit has extended the deadline for folks to participate in their virtual workshop for their 2040 Transit Master Plan by completing an online survey. When you do the survey you can enter into a prize drawing! Check today’s community calendar at kwso dot org in the news and info tab for a link to the survey. http://workshops.kaiproject.com/workshops/52-cet-2040-transit-master-plan

The 2020 Miss Warm Springs Pageant takes place on Thursday March 26th at the Agency Longhouse. Current Miss Warm Springs Charisse Heath’s Family and Pageant Committee extend a warm welcome to all community members to attend the event. Former Miss Warm Springs title holders are encouraged to attend in regalia and crown. The deadline to submit an application is Friday February 28th. Contact Norene Sampson at Nor Sampson at yahoo dot com for questions regarding the application.

Good Heart Health comes from eating right, being physically active and keeping an eye on your blood pressure. To find out where you can have your blood pressure checked – visit Know My B P dot org.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every Household will have the option of participating in the census online, by mail or by phone. There will be opportunities to complete your census at community events as well. Be listening for Warm Springs Complete Count Committee activities.