KWSO News for 2/20/20

In Central Oregon – the regional public transportation system is Cascades East Transit. It is operated by the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council. Last year they held community meetings across the region to gain input on the current system. One of the results of that – is new Saturday service on their community Connector routes. This month – they are offering free rides on Saturdays including route 20 which is between Warm Springs and Madras. They also have an online survey they would like people to take for public input into their 2040 Transit Master Plan. hey’ve extended the deadline to March 3rd. Ashley Hopper is the CET Transit Outreach Specialist.

“Basically the purpose of this is to ask for public input. We know that transportation is a really important piece to the success of any place. It gives people access to healthcare, access to jobs, education, the list goes on… and so we want to make sure that any of the investment we are making in transportation actually serves the community that it’s in. It’s not a one size fits all application of transportation services for each community we want to make sure the public is telling us what their community needs”

Cascade East Transit wants your feedback. You can find the link to the survey on our website, kwso.org in today’s news or the community calendar. http://workshops.kaiproject.com/workshops/52-cet-2040-transit-master-plan

Warm Springs Natural Resources announced another period of commercial sturgeon gill net fishing along with platform hook and line fishing in the John Day Pool for Zone 6 from this morning 6am until next Monday (2/24/20) 6pm. Natural Resources also reports – Smelt are still present in the Cowlitz River and are available for harvest. Tribal staff have not found smelt in the Sandy River as of yesterday (2/19/20) they will continue to survey the river through the month of March.

If you have traveled northbound through downtown Madras recently you likely noticed a change at sunshine corner which is being developed into the “Reynoso Food Corner.” In a front page article in this week’s Madras Pioneer Israel and Blanca Reynoso plan on creating a pavilion with space for 3 food vendors, 2 of which have already been identified. They are seeking a Thai food vendor for the remaining kitchen. The pavilion will be heated and will include some fire pits and seating.

The Spokane Tribe will be celebrating long-overdue compensation for the loss of its lands in Washington state. After nearly 80 years of work, the tribe secured final passage of S.216, the Spokane Tribe of Indians of the Spokane Reservation Equitable Compensation Act, in December. The new law, which enjoyed bipartisan support, compensates the Tribe for lands, homes and sacred sites that were flooded by the creation of the Grand Coulee Dam in the 1930s and 1940s. A celebratory powwow will be held today in Wellpinit. Under S.216, the tribe will receive a percentage of existing revenues generated by the Grand Coulee Dam and other hydroelectric projects in the Northwest.

In sports –

Tonight at Madras High School the Boys Basketball team host Molalla. It is Senior Recognition night tonight as this will be the boys last home contest. They will finish out the season next Monday in Estacada.

The Lady White Buffalo are on the road in Molalla today in a critical contest. Madras, Molalla and Gladstone all have 5 and 3 record in Tri Valley league play and are tied for 2 nd place. The Girls host Estacada for their last game of the season next Tuesday Night.

place. The Girls host Estacada for their last game of the season next Tuesday Night. The Madras High boys Swim team took 3 rd place at the Disrict 2 4A/3A/2A/1A district tournament last Saturday. LaGrande and Molalla took first and 2 nd place. The Madras 200 yard freestyle relay team of Colby Anderson, Karson Hatman, Grayson Dominguez and Julian Hollingshead took first place. The Madras Girls team had a 7 th place finish. Up next for state qualifiers is the state meet in Tualatin this Friday and Saturday.

The 1A Big Sky Tournament is at Madras High School this Friday and Saturday. A 3 tomorrow afternoon the Ione/Arlington Girls play Dufur, at 4:30 the Ione/Arlington Boys play Dufur. At 6 – the South Wasco County Girls play Echo and at 7:30 the Redsides Boys face Condon/Wheeler.

