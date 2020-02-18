Calendar for Wed. Feb. 19, 2020

Tribal Council is in session today, on their Agenda: Human Resources Update, Finance Update, Government Affairs Update, Managed Care Program update, Admin Services update, and procurement update.

The Land Use & Planning Committee Joint Committee meeting that was scheduled for today has been canceled. Committee’s will be notified of the new rescheduled date/time/place of the joint committee meeting.

M,W,F Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Cajun fish tacos

The Warm Springs Housing Authority and Health and Human Services are hosting a housing Community Meeting today from Noon-5pm at the Old Elementary School Gym. They would like to show you upcoming projects, ask you to share your ideas and give feedback directly to project leads. All community Members are invited and lunch will be provided.

For participants of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes – a reminder that class is this afternoon 1 til 4.

The Warm Springs K-8 Girls basketball teams are in action today. They are hosting crook county with games starting at 3:45pm.

The Warm Springs Opioid Mental Health Initiative Presents” Pregnancy & Opioids – a community education presentation – today at the Community Center Social Hall. They will have door prizes for participants. Dinner is at 5:30 with the presentation to begin at 5:45.

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Back to boards class is held Thursday and Friday the third week of every other month. The MCH program provides fabric and the size 2 boards for the expecting and recently delivered mothers. If you wish to bring your own supplies you are more than welcome to do so, we ask that you limit one board per child. Classes are held from 9am to 4pm at the Family Resource Center conference room. Class is tomorrow and Friday (2/20 & 2/21) Breakfast and lunch will be provided for participants. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Sheryl or Allie at Community Health 541-553-2460

The Community Health Nutrition Department in collaboration with the Diabetes Program is holding Diabetes 101 classes. Tomorrow they will go over nutrition and healthy eating. The class will be held in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Kitchen Conference room at noon. Light lunch will be provided. All are welcome! For More Information call 541-553-2478.

The Sweetheart baby fair will be held Wednesday February 26th from 5-6:30 pm at the community center. MCH will be hosting a picture booth and discussion on How Screen time affects your child. There will be a Baby Board Gallery so please bring baby boards to share And there will be a Little Tikes Regalia Fashion Show.

The Warm Springs Boxing Club is having a meeting on Wednesday February 26th from 6pm until 8pm at the Community Center Aerobics room. All past & present boxers are invited along with any and all interested parents and youth.2/19 The Madras High School Native American Student Union will be meeting in Mr. Jones room #6 during lunch today.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is still looking for coaches. They need to have 2 to 3 coaches per team. Coaches must complete a volunteer registration and complete 2 background checks with Tribal and JDP. The deadline for coaches is by Sunday March 1st.

The Madras High School is hosting an 8th Grade Family night on Wednesday March 11th starting at 5:30pm. They will have dinner and families will learn everything they need to know about Madras High School including athletics and activities.

Not all heart problems come with clear warning signs. Chest Discomfort is the most common sign of heart danger. But there are lots of other symptoms too. For Good Heart Health – maintain a balanced diet, exercise routinely and visit your doctor routinely, sharing any concerns or symptoms

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every 10 years – census results are used to provide data for many federally funded services and that’s why the Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Students in need of school supplies can pick some up at the Warm Springs Library in the Family Resource Center. Basic supplies are available to students during the library’s regular business hours.

Cascades East Transit has added Saturday service on their Community Connector Routes. In February they are offering FREE rides on Saturdays. To see the CET schedule go to KWSO.ORG – click the the news and info tab – & choose today’s calendar for a link with more details.