KWSO News 2/19/20

There is a community education presentation this evening (2/19/20) on Pregnancy and Opioids. Jacylene Brisbois is a Prevention Coordinator with the Warm Springs Opioid Mental Health Initiative: “We are a community oriented program. So we are pretty open door, open door policy. If there is training you are seeking if there’s resources your needing to connect with, we are there to help you. Our job is to really educate and really involve our community with our work. So really getting them involved so it’s not us dictating what the community needs but us tailoring to the community.” The Warm Springs Opioid Mental Health Initiative held a community presentation last month sharing data on Opioid use in our community. This evening’s presentation on Pregnancy and Opioids will share about the effects of opoids on unborn children and ways to help keep the baby safe. There will also be information about what services are offered to mothers with addiction in Warm Springs. Tonight’s community presentation is at 5:45 at the Community Center Social Hall. Dinner will be at 5:30.

Senator Ron Wyden will be in Madras this Friday (2/21/20) at the Performing Arts Center for a town hall meeting for Jefferson County. Wyden visited the Pendleton area last weekend to see the aftermath of Umatilla River flooding. He met with officials and relief agencies. Kat Brigham, chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation’s Board of Trustees said their assessment is that about one sixth of the reservations 3100 residents were impacted by the floods.

Tricia Zunker, a citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, is on her way to repeating history by winning election to the U.S. Congress. Zunker, a school leader who serves as an associate justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, won the Democratic primary for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional district on Tuesday with 88 percent of the vote. Zunker now faces Republican Tom Tiffany, a state lawmaker who won his primary on Tuesday. The special general election vote takes place on May 12. Should Zunker win, she would become only the third Native woman in history to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives. The first two are Sharice Davids, who incidentally is also a citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and Deb Haaland, who hails from the Pueblo of Laguna.

The Oregon FBI encourages citizens to build a digital defense with passwords… or rather passphrases. We all use passwords. We use them for our phones, our computers, our email, and just about every other kind of personal account. Unfortunately, many of us use simple passwords, such as Password1 or 1234, because they’re easier to remember. Some of us even reuse the same simple password for multiple accounts. If you use a simple password or pattern of characters, it’s considerably easier for an adversary to crack. Instead of using a short, complex password that is hard to remember… consider using a longer passphrase. This involves combining multiple words into a long string of at least 15 characters. The extra length of a passphrase makes it harder to crack while also making it easier for you to remember. For example, a phrase such as VoicesProtected2020WeAre is a strong passphrase. Even better – a passphrase that combines multiple unrelated words such as “director month learn truck.” And that’s a cyber tip from the FBI to keep you cyber secure!

The Lady White Buffalo won a high scoring contest in overtime last night against Gladstone. Madras took the game 71-69. Jayden Davis led the way with 19 points on 8 field goals and 1 three pointer. DaRia White scored 15, Sharita Johns and Jiana Smith Francis both added 10 points. The girls are 5 and 3 in the Tri-Valley league with two games left on their regular schedule. Madras, Molalla and Gladstone all have 5 and 3 records. They are at Molalla tomorrow night and host Estacada on Monday – which will be the senior recognition game.

The Madras Boys lost on the road in Gladstone 70 to 56. Donnie Bagley had 19 points in the loosing effort. Dapri Miller contributed 14 and Jordan Mitchell scored 13. Madras fell to 8-13 overall while Gladstone improved their record to 13-5. The Boys will have their senior recognition game tomorrow night hosting Molalla. If you can’t make it to the Buffalodome we will have that game for you live here on KWSO with tip off is at 7 o’clock.

And Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard may not have been able to participate in 2020 NBA All-Star weekend activities due to injury but hip-hop artist Dame D.O.L.L.A. took center stage with Lil Wayne Saturday night in Chicago. Lillard is the first player to perform musically during All-Star Saturday night…. The Blazers host the Pelicans this Friday Night at the Moda Center. It’s likely Lillard will sit out the game play due to a groin injury.

If you prefer to listen to your KWSO News Broadcast…Press Play below: