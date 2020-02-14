KWSO News for 2/14/20

The Warm Springs Warriors Accepting Recovery (W.A.R.) is a recovery based social movement utilizing the medicine wheel teachings in alignment with the 12 steps in a circle. They are planning their 2nd year celebration of Wellbriety Movement being in existence. Starting in February 2018, their first meeting was held at the Greeley Heights Community Building and had 25 community members in attendance. The 1st year celebration was held at High Lookee Lodge with more than 45 community members in attendance. The event this year is themed “Generational Healing” and will be held tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse from 12pm-9pm. There will be guest speakers, talking circles, games, activities for the youth, social dancing and a mini powwow. All members of any recovery related anonymous fellowship are invited. For more information you can contact Orie Made at 503-688-8538 or Aldo Garcia at 541-771-8596.

A flu outbreak has caused a southern Oregon elementary school to close for two days this week [Thursday and Friday.] JPR’s April Ehrlich reports. “Chiloquin Elementary School in Klamath County is fairly small with 190 students. So when six of its 25 teachers have to call out sick from the flu, it’s missing almost a quarter of its staff. Student absences have ranged between 16 and 25 percent this week. School nurse Rochelle Hill says the elementary school had to start combining classrooms to allow teachers to stay home. Rochelle Hill — It’s hard as a rural school to get assistants with subs to help cover the teachers when their kids or themselves are sick, they don’t feel like they have the ability to take that time off to get better. (:13) Hill says she’s not aware of any other school in Oregon closing because of a flu outbreak. She says the long weekend will give students and teachers a little extra time to get better.” In Warm Springs, I.H.S. Officials and Community Health are still recommending to community members to get their flu shots.

A federal appeals court says a school district near the Oregon state capital can allow transgender students to use locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender they identify with instead of their birth. Some parents and students at a high school in Dallas had filed the lawsuit in 2017, saying the policy caused embarrassment and stress. A lower court had previously ruled the school policy was permissible. That decision was affirmed Wednesday by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in other parts of the country.

In Local Sports: Madras High School Basketball has the Lady Buffs on the road to North Marion tonight, looking to avenge their loss to them 3 weeks ago in the Buffalo Dome! The Buff Boys Basketball is hosting North Marion tonight, also looking to avenge an earlier season loss. You can catch that game live here on KWSO. The Warm Springs K-8 Girls were in action yesterday in Culver. The 7th Grade girls fell 37-36 with leading scorers Bianca Plazola with 11 points and Chamille Smith with 9. The 8th Grade Girls stomped on Culver 61-4 led by Sasha Esquiro with 29 points and Talise Wapsheli with 11.

