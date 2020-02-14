Calendar for Sat. Feb. 15, 2020

Funeral Arrangements for Barbara Jim:

Burial is this morning at 7 a.m. at the Simnasho Cemetery.

Warm Springs K-8 Wrestling is in Hood River at the Wy’East Middle School tournament today, matches start at 10am.

The Warm Springs Warriors Accepting Recovery (W.A.R.) Wellbriety Movement is holding their 2-year Celebration today at the Agency Longhouse starting at noon. ALL Members of any Recovery related anonymous fellowship are invited. This event will include guest speakers, talking circles, games, activities for youth, social dancing and a Mini Powwow.

There is a softball & baseball fundamentals camp tomorrow at the Old Elementary Gym from 5-7pm. All coaches & players are welcome. There will be additional camps on Sundays February 23rd and March 1st. Bring court shoes – no cleats and a baseball or softball glove.

Monday, February 17, 2020

Monday is a federal holiday – there is no work in Warm Springs and no school. The Warm Springs Prevention team will be taking kids to the Bend Trampoline Zone and Adventure Park on Monday leaving at 9am with a 2pm return. The first 20 kids who signed up should be at the old Elementary at 9am Monday Morning.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and Health and Human Services are hosting a housing Community Meeting next Wednesday from Noon-5pm at the Old Elementary School Gym. They would like to show you upcoming projects, ask you to share your ideas and give feedback directly to project leads. All community Members are invited, and lunch will be provided.

The first of two classes for “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course” is on Saturday February 22nd at 9am. There will be 4 different Modules during this class. You’ll learn about Financing, Purchasing and Maintaining a home, Building versus buying, Mortgage Loans, Budgeting and gain hands on practice. This course is required for anyone in WSCAT’s IDA program for home ownership. The second class will be February 29th. Class will be held at the Tribal Credit Enterprise and to sign up you can call 541-553-3148.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The 2020 Census begins April 1st. Every household will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 census. In Warm Springs since we don’t have mail delivered to our homes – a census enumerator will come to where you live. You can complete your census online, by mail or by phone. There will be opportunities to complete your census at community events as well. Be listening for Warm Springs Complete Count Committee activities.

Good Heart Health comes from a heart healthy diet, regular exercise and taking care of your overall health including your teeth. Studies have shown that folks who have periodontal or gum disease often have the same risk factors for heart disease. Remember healthy teeth help you maintain a healthy heart.