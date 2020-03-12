KWSO News COVID-19 Update Thu. Mar. 12, 2020

THIS JUST IN

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is limited entry into the facility to the MAIN ENTRANCE where you should check in at patient registration. All entrances except the main entrance will be locked. Regardless of what you are at the clinic for – you need to use the main entrance and check in with patient registration. Be prepared: for a few questions about your current health & to use some hand sanitizer. This is to ensure everyone’s health & safety.

SYMPTOMS

The Symptoms for COVID-19 are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

If you have those symptoms call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512

If you have those symptoms Do not go to the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – to prevent the potential for spreading the virus. Call 541-553-5512 to speak with a nurse who will instruct you how to care for yourself.

There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended at this point. People can relieve symptoms by

Staying Home – as much as possible, in a room, away from other people

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands OFTEN

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day (counters, doorknobs, sink handles, toilets, keyboards, tablets & phones)

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions should consider avoiding large public gatherings

211 for INFORMATION

If you have questions about the COVID-19 Coronavirus – you can pick up the phone and dial or text 211. This connects you to a non-profit contact center in Oregon that can provide you with information about symptoms, prevention, transmission, treatment, travel health, animals/pets, and persons under investigation and/or monitoring.

To speak with a Community Information Specialist about Novel Coronavirus:

CALL 211 or 1-866-698-6155

TEXT your zip code to 898211 (TXT211)

EMAIL help@211info.org

HOURS 7 days per week, 8am-11pm

ONLINE https://www.211info.org/corona-virus

HIGH RISK

Based on the COVID-19 information it is known that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness.

The people at higher risk are:

Older adults

People who have serious chronic medical conditions like: Heart disease Diabetes Lung diseases Cancer Blood disorders Other conditions which decrease their immune system such a History of Transplant Rheumatoid conditions Frequent infections



Please help protect our Elders and other people with health issues.

Stay home if you have a cough, or fever, or other respiratory symptoms Wash your hands frequently when visiting or caring for those at higher risk Consider avoiding large public gatherings if you are a person at higher risk

Call the IHS COVID-19 hotline at 541-553-5512 with any questions

SUPPORT FOR NATIVE AMERICANS

A letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who is the Federal Administration’s 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19), advocates for meaningful engagement with Native communities and Tribal leaders to ensure comprehensive quality healthcare. The letter was signed by 27 U.S. Senators, including Oregon Senators Wyden & Merkley. The letter of advocacy to uphold the U.S. Government’s specific trust and treaty responsibilities, was sent on March 5, 2020.

You can see the letter HERE

The latest information on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is available from the: