Calendar for Fri. Mar. 13, 2020

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT come to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The Health & Wellness Center is limited entry into the facility to the main entrance where everyone should check in at patient registration. All entrances except the main entrance will be locked. Regardless of what you are at the clinic for – you need to use the main entrance and check in with patient registration. Be prepared for a few questions about your current health – and to use hand sanitizer. This is to ensure everyone’s health & safety.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

if you are sick, STAY HOME

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions should consider avoiding large public gatherings

KWSO’s “Community Talk” show is back today at noon with Dr. Shilo Tippett. It’s toxic behavior part 2 – with a look at what that can look like and how it effects you… AND then a discussion about how to come back from a toxic relationship – start feeling better and learning the importance of setting healthy boundaries for yourself to protect from toxicity. We will be taking calls and texts so you can be part of the conversation. Community Talk – today at noon exclusively here on 91.9 FM KWSO.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Tortilla Soup.

Exercise opportunities being offered by Community Health today include Pilates Yoga class at the Health and Wellness Center in Pod A and Functional Fitness Class at the Community Center. Both are in the noon hour.

Today is the deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registrations for both baseball and softball divisions for Minor, Major, Junior & Senior teams. Coaches are still needed at all levels including T-Ball. Contact Edmund Francis to sign up. His number is 541-325-3856.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy 2nd grade classes have swim lessons next week in the afternoon at the Madras Aquatic Center. Next Thursday is Family Math Night from 4-6pm And mark your calendar for Spring Break the week of March 24th.

A memorial for Danell Tailfeathers and Craig Tailfeathers Sr is being held tomorrow. Markers will be unveiled at the Simnasho Cemetery at 9am, then they will return to the Simnasho longhouse to have Washut services, Rejoining ceremony, a giveaway and a meal. Drummers are requested.