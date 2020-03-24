WS Housing Announcement 3/24/20

Warm Springs Housing Authority is taking precautions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For the next 3-4 weeks, WSHA staff will NOT be entering any homes to do routine maintenance or inspections. Emergency workorders for electrical and water issues will be addressed on a case by case basis during this time. All other repairs will be on hold until the pandemic warnings have passed. Please call in your workorders, they will be logged and completed in the order they are received.

The WSHA office will be on reduced hours with the office open to the public on Mondays and Fridays only.

No one at housing is sick right now but we want to ensure safety for our staff and the community.

WSHA is responding with an abundance of caution for everyone in our community. Any questions or concerns please give Warm Springs Housing Authority a call at 541-553-3250.