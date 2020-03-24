Calendar for Wed. Mar. 25, 2020

The new edition of the Spilyay Tymoo is out. The Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper is sent to Tribal Members. You can also read each issue online at WSNews.ORG

Warm Springs Tribal Council issued a letter to the Tribal Membership asking them to stay at home in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The letter also made clear that Tribal Campgrounds, rivers and lakes are closed to non-residents.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a Stay at Home order requesting state residents stay at home for all but essential activities.

As of yesterday afternoon there are 209 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

Jefferson & Wasco counties have 0 positive cases to date.

Tribal offices are working toward a two-week shutdown that will take place March 30th to April 12th.

The I.H.S. pharmacy has updated pharmacy delivery information. If you cannot make it to the clinic, a Community Health Representative will arrange to deliver the medicine to your home if:

You are an elder with no family or friend able to pick up your medicine

You are ill and have no family or friend able to pick up your medicine.

To Set up a medication deliver you will need to

Call the Medication Delivery line at 541-553-2352 Speak to the Community Health Representative or leave a message for them You will need to provide Name Date of Birth Phone Number Delivery Address Medication you are requesting Delivery Requests must be called in by 1pm to be delivered that same day.

Community Health and I.H.S. staff will be delivering to each of the Warm Springs Community Areas on a daily basis each afternoon.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is taking precautions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For the next 3-4 weeks, WSHA staff will NOT be entering any homes to do routine maintenance or inspections. Emergency work orders for electrical and water issues will be addressed on a case by case basis during this time. All other repairs will be on hold until the pandemic warnings have passed. Please call in your work orders, they will be logged and completed in the order they are received. The Housing office will be on reduced hours with the office open to the public on Monday and Friday only. Call 541-553-3250 if you have any questions.

The Warm Springs WIC clinic is closed to in-person services to the public for the immediate future. They ask that you do NOT come in person to WIC. WIC services are being offered over the phone, via email and through ZOOM video. New clients are being accepted. Call or Email WIC if you need assistance. 541-553-2460 or warmspringswic@wstribes.org

Keep in mind that a person not showing symptoms of COVID-19 could still be a carrier of the virus. Being mindful of the things you touch and the people you’re around can really help stop the spread of the virus. If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Following recommendations to eliminate people gathering in groups – the following businesses and programs are closed:

Indian Head Casino

The Museum at Warm Springs

The Warm Springs Community Center

The Boys & Girls Club

The Warm Springs Community Action team and their AARP Tax Aide Site

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise

Warm Springs Market has adjusted hours of operation – Monday thru Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturdays 9-4, they are closed on Sundays. The ReUse It Coffee Shop is closed until further notice.

High Lookee Lodge, Warm Springs Corrections, and Warm Springs Telecom are limiting access.

The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed although they are providing Senior lunches today and Thursday for pick up or delivery.

The Tribal Admin Building asks everyone to use the entrance by Tribal Council

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center asks everyone to use the main entrance by patient registration.

The Tribes’ Plateau Travel Plaza remains open 24/7. The three teepees café is only doing orders for take-out. Also – the game room is closed.

The Madras United Methodist Church is operating their food pantry this week as a drive up only. They are open Wednesday and Thursday 10am – 12:45pm. The Madras United Methodist Church is right next to St Charles Madras.

The Warm Springs Family Resource Center is closed until further notice. Programs are still in the process of relocating mostly to the Warm Springs Youth Center in the old Elementary School Gym Building. The Community Health Prevention Resource Center – or Library moved to the Emergency Management Building – that’s the modular next to the old Elementary Library.

The Warm Springs Department of Human Services Self-Sufficiency Office which was located in the Family Resource Center, has shifted to the old Elementary School until Friday. They will relocate again next Monday (3/30/20) to the Madras Self-Sufficiency Branch office on 189 NE Cypress Street until further notice. At this time Self-Sufficiency is encouraging phone appointments and online applications to reduce potential exposure of the COVID-19 to staff and participants. If you have any questions regarding your benefits, please call (541) 213-1019 or (541) 475-6131. All Warm Springs Residents interested in applying for program benefits are encouraged to apply online. (https://apps.state.or.us/onlineApplication/)

The Warm Springs Emergency Homeless Shelter is open 7pm to 7am daily until April 10th. The shelter is located in the old Elementary gym building.

With exercise classes cancelled for the time being, Warm Springs Community Health has begun posting short workouts on their Facebook Page. You can find them with a Facebook Search for “CTWS Community Health Services” (https://www.facebook.com/ctwscommunityhealth/)

The 2020 Census questionnaire is available online for households to complete when you have time. It takes about 10 minutes to complete. You can visit My2020Census.gov to get your census done. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Warm Springs OSU Extension office is looking for an artist for a traditional foods project. Interested artists should submit a sample of your drawn or painted work to the OSU Warm Springs extension office by April 1st. Selected artists will be offered a commission for the work. For more information, contact the OSU Extension office at 541-553-3238.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey is soliciting input from tribal members and residents of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation to document the community’s priorities, preferences, and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ natural resources for the IRMP Revision. You can do the survey online. For the link – see today’s community calendar posted at KWSO.ORG.

The Warm Springs Head Start Program is seeking input from the community and especially families with young children. Your participation is critical as part of Head Start’s Community Assessment. Please take time to do their online survey. You can find the link on today’s community calendar at kwso.org. The deadline is March 31, 2020. If you need assistance please contact Warm Springs Head Start at 541-553-3241.

If you are in a situation where you are experiencing abuse or domestic violence – the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available to help. For 24-hour emergency response to victims in crisis – call 541-553-2293 or stop by their office during business hours – at 1108 Wasco Street.

All Prevention Community Events are cancelled at this time and Native Aspiration activities are suspended. The Easter Egg Hunt is cancelled however the Easter Bunny is working on a way to distribute treats to families in April. Stay Tuned…