509J Meals Program

The Jefferson County 509J school district is offering breakfast and lunch to youth 1-18 years old until school resumes. The grab and go meals are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together at these locations and times Monday thru Friday.

In Madras at the High School near the gym entrance and at Bridges High School in the parking lot – mornings from 9:30 to 10:30

In Madras

at St Patrick’s Catholic Church at SW K & Madison – 9:30 to 9:445am

at Tops Trailer Park at SW Cleveland & NW 1st Street – 10:15 to 10:30

at Jefferson Street & Hwy 97 in the parking lot of 97-Mart – mornings from 10:45 to 11

In Metolius at the Elementary bus drop-off area – between 9:30 and 10:30AM

In Warm Springs

At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy at the curb next to the bus drop-off area – grab and go breakfast and lunch pick up is between 9:30 and 10:30

Other Warm Springs Locations for weekday meals pick up are:

West Hills – at Poosh & West Hills Drive – 9:30 to 9:45

Tenino Apartments – at Elk Loop & Kalama Lane – 10-10:15

Trailer Court – at Little Oitz & Kuckup Street – 10:30-10:45

Upper Dry Creek – at Tommie Street at the North End – 9:30-9:45

Sunnyside – at Crestview Drive & Sunnyside Drive – 10:00 to 10:15AM

Wolfe Point Drive – at first paved road on the left – 10:30 to 10:45

Kah-Nee-Ta – Hamlets – between 11 and 11:15

In Simnasho meals will be available for pick up in the longhouse parking lot from 11:30 to 11:45.

In Seekseequa – Meals can be picked up in the Firehall parking lot – weekday mornings from 11:15 to 11:30

These meals are free to kids. Youth must be present to grab a meal.

You can visit the district website to see all the meal times

https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/emergency-closure-meals-program/