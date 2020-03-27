Calendar for Sat. Mar. 28,2020

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

2020 Census activities are suspended right now to help with social distancing. But the online census questionnaire is available for households to complete. Go to My2020Census.gov to complete your census today. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Warm Springs Emergency Homeless Shelter is open 7pm to 7am daily until April 10 th . The shelter is located in the old Elementary gym building.

Warm Springs Tribal Offices will be closed to the public for two weeks starting Monday.

The Warm Springs Head Start Program is seeking input from the community and especially families with young children. Your participation is critical as part of Head Start’s Community Assessment. Please take time to do their online survey. You can find the link on today’s community calendar at kwso.org. The deadline is this Tuesday March 31.

The Jefferson County 509J school district is offering breakfast and lunch to youth 1-18 years old until school resumes. The grab and go meals are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together at these locations and times Monday thru Friday.

In Madras at the High School near the gym entrance and at Bridges High School in the parking lot – mornings from 9:30 to 10:30

In Madras – at St Patrick’s Catholic Church at SW K & Madison – 9:30 to 9:45am

at Tops Trailer Park at SW Cleveland & NW 1st Street – 10:15 to 10:30

at Jefferson Street & Hwy 97 in the parking lot of 97-Mart – mornings from 10:45 to 11

In Metolius at the Elementary bus drop-off area – between 9:30 and 10:30AM

In Warm Springs at the K thru 8 Academy at the curb next to the bus drop-off area – grab and go breakfast and lunch pick up is between 9:30 and 10:30

Other Warm Springs Locations for weekday meals pick up are:

West Hills – at Poosh & West Hills Drive – 9:30 to 9:45

Tenino Apartments – at Elk Loop & Kalama Lane – 10-10:15

Trailer Court – at Little Oitz & Kuckup Street – 10:30-10:45

Upper Dry Creek – at Tommie Street at the North End – 9:30-9:45

Sunnyside – at Crestview Drive & Sunnyside Drive – 10:00 to 10:15AM

Wolfe Point Drive – at first paved road on the left – 10:30 to 10:45

Kah-Nee-Ta – Hamlets – between 11 and 11:15

In Simnasho meals will be available for pick up in the longhouse parking lot from 11:30 to 11:45.

In Seekseequa – Meals can be picked up in the Firehall parking lot – weekday mornings from 11:15 to 11:30

These meals are free to kids. Youth must be present to grab a meal.

Things everyone should be doing is to:

Stay home as much as possible (kids, too).

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials (groceries, medical care, work).

Exercise outside (hiking, biking) only if you can be 6 feet apart from others.

Use phone and video to connect

DON’T