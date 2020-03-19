Calendar for Fri., Mar. 20, 2020

As of Thursday afternoon there are not any cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs, Jefferson County or Wasco County. 3 individuals in Warm Springs have been tested with 2 of those tests returning as negative and one test pending results.

Today is the last day for the 509J school district meal program until March 30th. Next week would have been spring break. The school district has announced they will resume breakfast and lunch service on March 30th until school resumes on April 28th at the earliest.

The grab and go meals are being provided at summer meal sites at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy, Madras High School, Bridges High School and Metolius Elementary. Breakfast is 7:30-8:30 and lunch is served 11-11:45. This is free for kids 1 – 18 years old.

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

To prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Indian Head Casino has closed for 2 weeks.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed.

The Warm Springs Community Center is closed until school resumes.

The Boys & Girls Club is closed.

The Warm Springs Community Action team and AARP Tax Aide Site is closed.

Warm Springs Senior Center is closed although they are providing Senior lunches on Tuesdays & Thursdays for pick up or delivery.

High Lookee Lodge, Warm Springs Corrections, Warm Springs Credit Enterprise, and Warm Springs Telecom are limiting access.

The Tribal Admin Building asks everyone to use the entrance by Tribal Council

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center asks everyone to use the main entrance by patient registration.

The Jefferson County Library Film Center has suspended the showing of movies until further notice,

The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is temporarily closed and the April exhibition is postponed.

The Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras will remain open with the Three Teepees Cafe serving orders to go only. You can call to order at 541-777-2826. All other Plateau operations are open 24/7.

Keep listening to KWSO for up-to-date accurate information which we also share on our website at kwso dot org. Like, Follow & Share KWSO posts on: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.