KWSO News COVID-19 Update 3/19/20 7pm

As of now there are not any cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs, Jefferson County or Wasco County. 3 individuals in Warm Springs have been tested with 2 of those tests returning as negative and one test pending results.

Oregon health authorities say 13 more people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. That brings the state’s total to 88 cases. Three people have died. Tens of thousands of workers have been laid off. Small businesses have shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak. Schools statewide are closed for six weeks and restaurants and bars can only offer carryout or take-out for four weeks. The public is learning the term “social distancing,” finding ways to occupy kids out of school, and upping hand washing routines.

The Jefferson County 509J school district continues to work on student learning during their break from classes due to the coronavirus. Next week would have been spring break. The district did announce they would continue with their breakfast and lunch program on March 30th until school resumes. The grab and go meals are being provided at summer meal sites at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy, Madras High School, Bridges High School and Metolius Elementary. Breakfast is 7:30-8:30 and lunch is served 11-11:45. This is free for kids 1 – 18 years old.

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from other people

stay home to avoid others

if you feel sick – stay in a room separate from others in your home

Public events in Warm Springs are cancelled for the foreseeable future. Many community facilities and programs are closed to the public and others have restricted access.

On Monday Central Oregon Community College’s staff and faculty will largely shift to a teleworking structure. Despite the virtual workspace, the college says it is committed to ensuring that its resources – from tutoring center advice and student records access to admissions questions and research consultations with librarians – will continue to remain responsive to the needs of students and community members alike. Access to COCC’s facilities will be restricted to faculty and staff only. The college is currently in its winter term final exam week, with most of the testing occurring online. The start of COCC’s spring term is set for April 6, a one-week delay from the originally scheduled date. There will be remote instruction only (with some exemptions related to health care-related programs) through at least April 28.

As daily routines continue to be disrupted – please do everything you can to follow recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And HANG IN THERE!