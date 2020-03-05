Calendar for Fri. Mar. 6, 2020

There will be a Memorial and Stone Setting today for Aurelia Stacona & Randy Scott. They will start at 9am at the Mouth of the River Cemetery for Aurelia Stacona and then at 11am they will do the stone setting for Randy Scott at Red Lake Cemetery. Lunch will be served following the stone settings at the Simnasho Longhouse. Tomorrow they will have Washut services starting at 9am with a memorial giveaway, lunch and an Indian Name Ceremony.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Sausage, Kale, Potato Soup.

KWSO will broadcast the Madras Girls Basketball game tonight at Cottage Grove at 6 o’clock. This is an OSAA 4A Girls State Championship First round game. You can listen to the Lady White Buffalo here on 91.9 FM and also online at kwso.org.

The Jefferson County Library is having a movie night tonight at 7:30pm in the Rodriguez Annex. Tonight’s movie is “Peanut Butter Falcon” – where a young man runs away from a nursing home to chase his dreams of becoming a professional wrestler. All films are free, refreshments are available. For more information call 541-475-3351.

Don’t forget, this Saturday Night/Sunday Morning is Daylight savings time. We will leap forward at 2am.

Agency Longhouse is holding memorials this Sunday in preparation for Root Feast which is scheduled for next Sunday March 15th.

The students of the US Government and Politics class at Central Oregon Community College in Redmond will be hosting a Candidate Forum for all eight of the Republican candidates running for of the 2nd Congressional District seat. The event will take place next Thursday, March 12th from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hitchcock Auditorium in Pioneer Hall on the COCC Bend Campus. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin promptly at 5 p.m.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy reminds families that it is “Read Across America Spirit Week.” Inspire your kids to read by spending time with them enjoying a good book. Today is pajama day. Please not blankets or stuffed animals. This afternoon is the “Compassion Celebration.” This month the K8 is focusing on “Courage.”

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO.org and click on the voter registration link

The U.S. Census is done every 10 years and this is one of those years. It is the first time people can respond online. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census on Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. That will be followed by an ECE mini pow wow at 10am. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs MARCH 12TH.