KWSO Powwow Trail week of 3/9/20

Here is a list of upcoming powwows, happenings and celebrations this week.

17th Annual Social Pow Wow – Cone Fieldhouse Sparks Athletic Center, Willamette University, Salem, Oregon. March 16 Grand Entry at 4pm. 503-370-6265 oma-info@willamette.edu

20th Annual Wellbriety Pow Wow / Coastal Jam – Nisqually Youth and Community Center, Olympia Wa. March 20-22. Daydishka McCloud 360-456-5221ext1239

Annual Denver March Pow Wow – Denver Coliseum, Denver Co. March 20 – 22. 303-934-8045 denvermarchpowwow@comcast.net

4th Annual Healing Our Spirits and Lands Round Dance – WS Community Center, WS, Oregon. March 27-28 7pm. Colin and Ina Chief 541-771-1970 or Jon & Emily Courtney.

2020 Annual Pow Wow – Lane Community College Gym Bldg 5, Eugene, Or. April 4 2pm -11pm. Lori Tapahonso 541-468-5238 tapahonsol@lanecc.edu or Matthew Murdock, 541-515-3258 murdockml@my.lanecc.edu

25th Annual Enumclaw Pow Wow – Enumclaw High School Gym: 226 Semanski Street S., Enumclaw Wa. May 2. Jennifer Leatham 360-802-7745 jennifer_leatham@enumclaw.net.edu

25th Annual Pow Wow – Kelso High School, Kelso, Washington. May 16. Vendor: Shelley Hamrick 360-501-1655 Participant: Mike Brock 360-703-5907 General Info: Linda Downing 360-751-0484

3rd Annual Chaske Pow Wow Traditional Wacipi – Chaska Middle Schol West Gym, Chaska Min. May 16-17. MJ Narin 952-556-6230 Narin@district112.org

Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days – Pi-ume-sha Field, Warm Springs, Or. June 26-28. Cassie Katchia 541-325-1573 (cell) 553-2128 (work) or Louise Katchia 541-460-0224 (cell)

Annual Tamkaliks Celebration – Whiskey Creek Rd., Walllowa, Oregon. July 17-19. http://www.wallowanezperce.org Mary Hawkins 541-886-3101

75th Chief Joseph Days Rodeo “Feel the Thunder” – Joseph, Oregon. July 21-26. Contact: chiefjosephdays.com

If you would like your pow wow, celebration or gathering added to KWSO’s Pow Wow Trail – email details and your flyer to kwso@wstribes.org or send it to Pow Wow Trail – PO Box 489 Warm Springs Oregon 97761.