Calendar for Mon. Mar. 16, 2020

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT come to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The Health & Wellness Center is limited entry into the facility to the main entrance where everyone should check in at patient registration. All entrances except the main entrance will be locks. Regardless of what you are at the clinic for – you need to use the main entrance and check in with patient registration. Be prepared for a few questions about your current health – and to use hand sanitizer. This is to ensure everyone’s health & safety.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

if you are sick, STAY HOME

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions should consider avoiding large public gatherings

The 2020 Census is now available online. You self-respond to the census either: online, by mail or by phone. Find the online census at my2020census.gov. The questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete for an average size household. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

There is No School in the Jefferson County 509J school district and throughout the rest of Oregon until at least the End of March.

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: Board/Committee Appointments, Appeals Court Update, OSU Extension Region Director Meet & Greet, Warm Springs Veterans Memorial Update, Family First Act, Indian Managed Care Entity and WSCDO Update.

Senior fitness class is this morning at 10:45 at the Senior Center. Participants are invited to eat after – today they are having: Carne Asada Cassadillas.

Exercise opportunities being offered by Community Health today include Pilates Yoga class at the Health and Wellness Center in Pod A and Functional Fitness Class at the Community Center. Both are in the noon hour. And don’t forget early morning Fusion Fitness Class is 6am on Tuesday and Thursday Mornings at the Community Center.

For participants of “Wellbriety: Celebrating Families” Parent classes – a reminder that class is this afternoon 1 til 4.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues include the years from 1986 to 2005. Check out the Archives at http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/

A Healthy Relationships class with Jillene Joseph is taking place on Monday March 23rd from 1-4:30pm and again from 5:30-8:30pm at the Youth Center Gym. Dinner will be provided for those who attend. For more information you can contact Jillisa Suppah at 541-615-0036.

This week’s Healthy Heart Challenge is to eat 1 piece of fruit each day and get in 300 minutes of cardio for the week – that’s an hour a day for 5 days.