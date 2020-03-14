Calendar for Sun. Mar. 15, 2020

The symptoms for the COVID-19 virus are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. The highest risk group for complications from the virus are older people, especially with chronic health conditions. The virus is spread through: coughing and sneezing; close personal contact like touching or shaking hands; and touching an object or surgace wih the virus on it – then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

if you are sick, STAY HOME

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

Gov. Kate Brown has announced that all K-12 public schools in the state of Oregon will be closed Monday through the end of March. This includes all Jefferson County 509J schools.

Student Meals will be served next week at summer food service sites at Madras High School, Bridges High School and at the Warm Springs K8. Meals will be served outside the cafeteria doors from 7:30-8:30 for Breakfast and from 11-11:45am for lunch.

The Community Center will be open 8am – 8pm Monday thru Thursday and 8-5 on Friday.

For the latest local COVID-19 information – visit KWSO.ORG.

Root Feast is today at the Agency Longhouse.

At the Presbyterian Church during the Food bank hours of 11:30am-1:30pm, Reneva Dowty will be available for medical welfare checks.

The 2020 Census is now available online. You self-respond to the census either: online, by mail or by phone. Find the online census at my2020census.gov. The questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete for an average size household. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

The Warm Springs Head Start Program is seeking input from the community and especially families with young children. Your participation is critical as part of Head Start’s Community Assessment. Please take time to do their online survey. You can find the link on today’s community calendar at kwso.org. The deadline is March 31, 2020. If you need assistance please contact Warm Springs Head Start at 541-553-3241