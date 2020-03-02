Calendar for Mon., Mar. 2, 2020

Tribal Council is in Session today, on their Agenda: BIA Update, Office of Special Trustee Update, Realty Items, Portland Harbor Update, Legislative Update Conference Call and Tribal Attorney Updates.

Due to construction at the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center. Senior Aerobics will be held at the Warm Springs Community Center today and Wednesday. Senior Lunch will be moved to the Greeley Heights Community Building tomorrow at noon

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy reminds families that it is Read Across America Spirit Week. Inspire your kids to read by spending time with them enjoying a good book. Today is crazy socks day inspired by Dr. Seuss.

The Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash is happening today. It will be lots of fun – that’s what they say. Recreation invites you for games, food & fun. They’ll start at 3:30 then at 5:30 they are done. In the Community Center at the Social Hall – a Dr. Seuss Bash – inviting one and all.

The Jefferson County Relay for Life Committee will be holding a Committee and Team Captain Meeting today starting at 5:30pm at the Jefferson County Senior Center.

Tuesday, March 03, 2020 – Warm Springs Juvenile Crime Prevention is hosting kids bingo at the Simnasho Longhouse tomorrow starting at 6pm.

Thursday, March 05, 2020 – The Art Adventure Gallery in Madras is having an opening reception this Thursday for the new Solo Exhibition by Jana Charl, called “Sunrise, Sunshine”. The reception will begin at 5:30pm.

Friday, March 06, 2020 – There will be a Memorial and Stone Setting this Friday for Aurelia Stacona & Randy Scott at the Mouth of the River Cemetery and at Red Lake Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the Simnasho Longhouse following the stone settings. Saturday they will have Washut services starting at 9am with a memorial giveaway and lunch and name ceremony to follow.

To vote in the May 19th Primary in Oregon – you must be registered to vote by April 28th. To register you can visit KWSO dot org and click on the voter registration link (https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/register.do?lang=eng&source=SOS)

Students in need of school supplies can pick some up at the Warm Springs Library in the Family Resource Center. Basic supplies are available to students during the library’s regular business hours.

The current issue of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper is available online along with archival issues including the years from 1986 to 2011. Check out the Archives at W S News Dot ORG (http://www.wsnews.org/2769-2/)

If you are sick or feel you need to be seen by your medical provider, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic “Same Day Appointment” phone number is 541-553-2610. Option 1 takes you to the medical desk.

Tomorrow is the last day to participate in the Cascades East Transit virtual workshop and give input for the future of public transportation in our area. Visit their website and click on your community to fill out a survey. http://workshops.kaiproject.com/workshops/52-cet-2040-transit-master-plan

There are 3 ways to respond to the 2020 Census – either online, by phone or by mail. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census on Thursday March 12th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. That will be followed by an ECE mini pow wow at 10am. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE.