COVID 19 Virus – Dr. Creelman

We had the chance to talk with Dr. Creelman about the COVID-19 virus and what folks need to know in Warm Springs about prevention. You can hear that program on the air or listen to all 5 segment at this link: https://soundcloud.com/kwso-radio/sets/covid-19-information-030220

Precautions are being taken on the Umatilla Reservation where a presemptive case of COVID-19 was reported today (3/2/20) https://ctuir.org/ communications/presumptive- coronavirus-affects-ctuir

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) continues to recommend all people in Oregon take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside the US.

Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms. If you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to see medical care, stay home while you recover. If you are sick and plan to seek care, please call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others. For urgent medical needs, call 911.

For More information: