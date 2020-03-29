Calendar for Mon. Mar. 30, 2020

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is currently open and are operating the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the hotline to speak with a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment.

In order to support social distancing and follow recommended COVID-19 prevention measures, the Warm Springs Clinic is implementing new processes for checking in at the clinic. All people arriving at the clinic will be stopped and screened by clinic staff. If you are having fever, cough or breathing concerns you will be directed to a medical assessment and treatment area. If you are coming for pharmacy, lab, or not ill with fever, cough or breathing difficulty you will be sent to a separate area

The Pharmacy at the Health & Wellness Center wants you to know: if you are an elder OR if you are ill – with no family or friend able to pick up your medicine, you can set up a Medication Delivery by calling the MEDICATION DELIVERY LINE at 541-553-2352. Please note – they cannot deliver Controlled Substances or Refrigerated Medications to your home.

Most Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed thru April 10th to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Essential Programs that will be operating include:

Warm Springs Police

Fire & Safety

Community Health (along with Warm Springs I.H.S.)

Health & Wellness Center Facilities Management

Public Utilities (which includes Environmental Health & Sanitation )

The Warm Springs Senior Center will be closed but they will be doing senior meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for pick up or delivery between 11am and 1pm.

Early Childhood Center – will provide limited daycare services for essential employees of Public Safety, Public Utilities, Indian Health Services and some Tribal Enterprises/Government. No visitors are allowed. All people entering building must sanitize or wash their hands.

The Warm Springs Emergency Warming Shelter is open daily thru April 10th 7pm to 7am. They are located in the old elementary gym building.

Tribal Social Services – will be open 8 am to noon, Monday – Friday . For Commodities, call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Behavior Health Services are available for crisis calls through WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171

CPS will do Emergency placement only.

Tribal Court will be available only for: daily court hearings for new arrests, Restraining Orders, and Emergency Child Neglect Cases.

Prosecution Available only for: new arrests, bail bonds and preliminary hearings. All other offices closed.

HIGH LOOKEE LODGE will have normal operations. Restrictions do not allow visitors . Contact Jolene Greene; jolene.greene@wsrtibes.org , Phone 541-553-1182

TERO Program is a vailable by email or phone. TERO clients can complete a “skills survey” online at www.WSTERO.com. Completed skills surveys can be emailed to wendell.jim@wstribes.org or mary.emhoolah@wstribes.org. TERO clients may call the cell phones provided to check-in and request to be referred/dispatched to ODOT Construction projects. Mary Emhoolah 541-675-5394 or Wendell Jim 541-675-5477.

THREE WARRIORS MARKET: Monday-Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. + Saturday/Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

BUREAU OF INDIAN AFFAIRS: Available by phone only. Access to public is closed.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is taking emergency work orders for electrical and water issues. They will be addressed on a case by case basis during this time. All other repairs will be on hold until the pandemic warnings have passed. Call in your work orders to 541-553-3250. The Housing office will be on reduced hours with the office open to the public on Monday and Friday only.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team including their AARP Tax Aide Site will be closed until at least the end of April.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed.

Warm Springs Telecom has closed their lobby and will now provide all customer maintenance and repairs remotely from their office and to test and attempt repairs from outside your home. New Installations are suspended. The Customer Service and Trouble Ticket phone lines are available 24/7 so you can call and leave a message at 541-615-0555 or 541-615-0551. Payments can be made over the phone and also online at www.wstel.com.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed.

Warm Springs Market has adjusted hours of operation – Monday thru Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturdays 9-4, they are closed on Sundays. Not accepting cans at this time. The ReUse It Coffee Shop is closed until further notice. To help with social distancing – please don’t bring children (if possible), don’t crowd others in line, and please – no hanging out.

INDIAN HEAD CASINO is closed.

The Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras will remain open with the Three Teepees Cafe serving orders to go only. You can call to order at 541-777-2826. All other Plateau operations are open 24/7 however the game room is closed.

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise is closed for regular business. Their building and ATM room is closed to the public. Emergency serves can be provided via phone by calling 541-460-8456.

The Department of Human Services Self-Sufficiency Office is temporarily relocating to the Madras Self-Sufficiency Branch office on 189 NE Cypress Street until further notice. If you have any questions regarding your benefits, please call (541) 213-1019 or (541) 475-6131. All Warm Springs Residents interested in applying for program benefits are encouraged to apply online. (https://apps.state.or.us/onlineApplication/)

The Jefferson County 509J school district is offering breakfast and lunch to youth 1-18 years old until school resumes. The grab and go meals are being provided (starting tomorrow) with breakfast and lunch available together at these locations and times Monday thru Friday.

In Warm Springs at the K thru 8 Academy at the curb next to the bus drop-off area – grab and go breakfast and lunch pick up is between 9:30 and 10:30

Other Warm Springs Locations for weekday meals pick up are:

West Hills – at Poosh & West Hills Drive – 9:30 to 9:45

Tenino Apartments – at Elk Loop & Kalama Lane – 10-10:15

Trailer Court – at Little Oitz & Kuckup Street – 10:30-10:45

Upper Dry Creek – at Tommie Street at the North End – 9:30-9:45

Sunnyside – at Crestview Drive & Sunnyside Drive – 10:00 to 10:15AM

Wolfe Point Drive – at first paved road on the left – 10:30 to 10:45

Kah-Nee-Ta – Hamlets – between 11 and 11:15

In Simnasho meals will be available for pick up in the longhouse parking lot from 11:30 to 11:45.

In Seekseequa – Meals can be picked up in the Firehall parking lot – weekday mornings from 11:15 to 11:30

These meals are free to kids. Youth must be present to grab a meal.

Visit the district website for the full schedule including Madras and Metolius https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/emergency-closure-meals-program/