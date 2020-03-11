Calendar for Thu. Mar. 12, 2020

New Warm Springs I.H.S. COVID-19 Hotline Available: If you have a cough, fever or shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. The Warm Springs COVID-19 Hotline is available 8am – 5pm Monday through Friday. The Symptoms for COVID-19 are: Fever, Cough and Shortness of Breath. If you have those symptoms call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

The U.S. Census is done every 10 years and this is one of those years. It is the first time people can respond online. People respond on their own either online, by mail or by phone. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted and is hosting the Oregon Statewide kick off of the launching of the online census today at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. There will be information about the census, an ECE Mini Powwow at 10am and lunch at 11. Everyone is invited. You can Shape our Future – the 2020 Census starts HERE in Warm Springs Today!

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the Menu: Spaghetti.

Exercise opportunities being offered by Community Health today include Insanity Class plus Functional Fitness at the Community Center during the noon hour.

The students of the US Government and Politics class at Central Oregon Community College in Redmond will be hosting a Candidate Forum for all eight of the Republican candidates running for the 2nd Congressional District seat. The event will take place today from 5 to 6:30pm at the Hitchcock Auditorium in Pioneer Hall on the COCC Bend Campus. Doors will open at 4:30pm and the event will begin promptly at 5.

First 2020 Census Count for State of Oregon and US v OR Policy Committee Conference Call at 10am.

Friday, March 13, 2020

KWSO’s “Community Talk” show is back tomorrow at noon with Dr. Shilo Tippett. It’s toxic behavior part 2 – with a look at what that can look like and how it effects you… AND then a discussion about how to come back from a toxic relationship – start feeling better and learning the importance of setting healthy boundaries for yourself to protect from toxicity. We will be taking calls and texts so you can be part of the conversation. Community Talk – this Friday at noon exclusively here on 91.9 FM KWSO.

The Warm Springs Nation Little League registration deadline has been extended to tomorrow for both baseball and softball divisions for Minor, Major, Junior & Senior teams. Coaches are still needed at all levels including T-Ball. Contact Edmund Francis to sign up. His number is 541-325-3856.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is hosting a Family Math Night on Thursday March 19th starting at 4, dinner will be served from 4-5pm.

The 2020 Miss Warm Springs Pageant takes place on Thursday March 26th at the Agency Longhouse. Current Miss Warm Springs Charisse Heath’s Family and Pageant Committee extend a warm welcome to all community members to attend the event. Former Miss Warm Springs title holders are encouraged to attend in regalia and crown.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spring Break Community Bike rodeo on Thursday March 26th in the Community Center Parking lot starting at 2:30pm. You will learn about Bike and road safety, All are welcome and the first 60 youth will get an ice cream cup. For more information call Carol at 541-553-3243.