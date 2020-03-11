KWSO COVID-19 Update for Wed. Mar. 11, 2020

There is now a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Central Oregon’s Deschutes County according to the Oregon Health Authority today.
New Warm Springs I.H.S. COVID-19 Hotline Available
If you have a cough, fever or shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. The Warm Springs COVID-19 Hotline is available 8am – 5pm Monday through Friday.
The Symptoms for COVID-19 are:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
If you have those symptoms call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512
If you have those symptoms Do not go to the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – to prevent the potential for spreading the virus. The Nurse will instruct you how to care for yourself.
There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended at this point. People can relieve symptoms by:
- Staying Home – as much as possible, in a room, away from other people
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Wash your hands OFTEN
- Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day (counters, doorknobs, sink handles, toilets, keyboards, tablets & phones)
If you start to feel worse – call that “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.
Who is at Higher Risk for Coronavirus?
Based on the COVID-19 information it is known that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness.
The people at higher risk are:
- Older adults
- People who have serious chronic medical conditions like:
- Heart disease
- Diabetes
- Lung diseases
- Cancer
- Blood disorders
- Other conditions which decrease their immune system such a
- History of Transplant
- Rheumatoid conditions
- Frequent infections
Please help protect our Elders and other people with health issues.
- Stay home if you have a cough, or fever, or other respiratory symptoms
- Wash your hands frequently when visiting or caring for those at higher risk
- Consider avoiding large public gatherings if you are a person at higher risk
Call the IHS COVID-19 hotline at 541-553-5512 with any questions
Prevention Tips for Everyone
Since there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 the best way to prevent illness and stay healthy to follow these everyday precautions to avoid being exposed to this virus:
- Wash your hands often – with soap and water – for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash AND WASH YOUR HANDS
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if you notice someone around you cough try to move at least 6 feet away from them
- If you are sick, STAY HOME
For the basics of what the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is – how it spreads – and what you can do to protect yourself – find questions and answers provided by the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
The latest information on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is available from the:
- CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL
- OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY
- JEFFERSON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
- THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION