KWSO COVID-19 Update for Wed. Mar. 11, 2020

There is now a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Central Oregon’s Deschutes County according to the Oregon Health Authority today.

New Warm Springs I.H.S. COVID-19 Hotline Available

If you have a cough, fever or shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. The Warm Springs COVID-19 Hotline is available 8am – 5pm Monday through Friday.

The Symptoms for COVID-19 are:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of Breath

If you have those symptoms call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512

If you have those symptoms Do not go to the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – to prevent the potential for spreading the virus. The Nurse will instruct you how to care for yourself.

There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended at this point. People can relieve symptoms by:

Staying Home – as much as possible, in a room, away from other people

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Wash your hands OFTEN

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day (counters, doorknobs, sink handles, toilets, keyboards, tablets & phones)

If you start to feel worse – call that “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

Who is at Higher Risk for Coronavirus?

Based on the COVID-19 information it is known that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness.

The people at higher risk are:

Older adults

People who have serious chronic medical conditions like: Heart disease Diabetes Lung diseases Cancer Blood disorders Other conditions which decrease their immune system such a History of Transplant Rheumatoid conditions Frequent infections



Please help protect our Elders and other people with health issues.

Stay home if you have a cough, or fever, or other respiratory symptoms Wash your hands frequently when visiting or caring for those at higher risk Consider avoiding large public gatherings if you are a person at higher risk

Call the IHS COVID-19 hotline at 541-553-5512 with any questions

Prevention Tips for Everyone

Since there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 the best way to prevent illness and stay healthy to follow these everyday precautions to avoid being exposed to this virus:

Wash your hands often – with soap and water – for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash AND WASH YOUR HANDS Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe Avoid close contact with people who are sick, if you notice someone around you cough try to move at least 6 feet away from them If you are sick, STAY HOME

For the basics of what the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is – how it spreads – and what you can do to protect yourself – find questions and answers provided by the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

The latest information on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is available from the: