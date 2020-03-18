Calendar for Thu. Mar. 19, 2020

The Warm Springs Family Resource Center is closed until further notice. A water leak has caused extensive damage and programs located in the building will move to new locations. Details are being worked out.

The Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building was closed for two days this week but will re-open with business as usual on Thursday.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Head Casino has voluntarily closed for 15 days. The Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras will remain open with the Three Teepees Cafe serving orders to go only. You can call to order at 541-777-2826. All other Plateau operations will remain in place.

Oregon School Closures have been extended until at least April 28th to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Jefferson County 509J school district is working on a plan to address what the extended break from school means for student learning. They expect to communicate with families by the end of the week.

The 509J school district is serving breakfast and lunch this week at their summer meal sites at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy, Madras High School, Bridges High School and Metolius Elementary. Breakfast is 7:30-8:30 and lunch is served 11-11:45. This is free for kids 1 – 18 years old. This is a grab and go meal. If you drive through – your kids must be in the car with you.

The Warm Springs Community Center will be closed until schools re-open.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed.

Due to concern of the COVID-19 virus, the Warm Springs Senior Program is closed, however senior meals will be available for pick-up and delivery on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you do not have a ride or caregiver to assist with picking up of a meal please call 541-553-3313 to let them know if you need delivery.

High Lookee Lodge has put restrictions on ALL Visitors and non-essential health care personnel. For more information call 541-553-1182.

The Warm Springs Correctional Facility has suspended all visitations and group gatherings in the facility, as well as applicant fingerprinting. These measures are being taken with the safety and well-being of the inmates and corrections staff in mind, to hopefully prevent the introduction or spread of the coronavirus in the jail.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is limiting access to their building with inside doors locked. Drive Thru is available for: Check Cashing, Bill Pay and Loan Application Drop Off. The ATM Room is open and blank applications are available there. For any questions, call 541-553-3201.

Warm Springs Telecom has closed their lobby and will now provide all customer maintenance and repairs remotely from their office and to test and attempt repairs from outside your home. New Installations are suspended. The Customer Service and Trouble Ticket phone lines are available 24/7 so you can call and leave a message at 541-615-0555 or 541-615-0551. Payments can be made over the phone and also online at wstel.com.

The Museum at Warm Springs is closed.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team including their AARP Tax Aide Site is closed

The Health & Wellness Center has limited entry into the facility to the main entrance where everyone should check in at patient registration. This is to ensure everyone’s health & safety.

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

if you are sick, STAY HOME

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions should consider staying home.

The next edition of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper will be out next Wednesday. The deadline for items to be published is today. Contact Editor Dave McMechan if you want to submit something. david.mcmechan@wstribes.org

Friday, March 20, 2020

The Jefferson County Library has canceled their movie night due to concerns of COVID-19. April films are on “hold” at the moment. For more information on Library schedule change go to J C L D dot Org or call 541-475-3351

Census Enumerators have started visiting homes to explain how you can respond to the census: online, by mail or by phone. Find the online census at My 2020 Census dot gov (https://my2020census.gov/) The questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete for an average size household. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.