Calendar for Thurs. Mar. 26, 2020

The Warm Springs Senior Program has senior lunch today for pick up or delivery between 11am and 1pm. During the Tribal Shut Down for 2 weeks, the Senior Center will be closed but the will be offering senior meals on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays 11 to 1. Call for more information 541-553-3313.

Some Tribal facilities are already closed to the public. If you have business at the Tribal Administration building – just a reminder that you have today and tomorrow to go there. They will be closed starting next Monday for the next 2 weeks for all but essential services.

The Madras United Methodist Church is operating their food pantry today (Thursday) 10am – 12:45pm. The Madras United Methodist Church is right next to St Charles Madras.

The Warm Springs Emergency Homeless Shelter is open 7pm to 7am daily until April 10 th . The shelter is located in the old Elementary gym building.

The 2020 Census questionnaire is available online for households to complete. Please take time to complete your census today at My 2020 Census dot gov. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Currently there are not any cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs, Jefferson County and Wasco County. 5 individuals in Warm Springs have been tested with 3 of those tests returning as negative and 2 tests pending results. As of yesterday morning (3/25/20) there are 266 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is currently open and are operating the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the hotline to speak with a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

In order to support social distancing and follow recommended COVID-19 prevention measures, the Warm Springs Clinic is implementing new processes for checking in at the clinic. All people arriving at the clinic will be stopped and screened by clinic staff. If you are having fever, cough or breathing concerns you will be directed to a medical assessment and treatment area. If you are coming for pharmacy, lab, or not ill with fever, cough or breathing difficulty you will be sent to a separate area

The Pharmacy at the Health & Wellness Center wants you to know: if you are an elder OR if you are ill – with no family or friend able to pick up your medicine, you can set up a Medication Delivery by calling the MEDICATION DELIVERY LINE at 541-553-2352. Please note – they cannot deliver Controlled Substances or Refrigerated Medications to your home. To Set Up a Medication Delivery You Will Need To

Call the MEDICATION DELIVERY LINE at 541-553-2352 Speak to a CHR or leave a message for them You will need to provide: Name, Date of Birth, Phone Number, Delivery Address & the Medication you are requesting Delivery Requests must be called in by 1 pm to be delivered that day

Community Health and IHS staff will deliver to each of the Warm Spring Community Areas on a daily basis each afternoon. They cannot deliver Controlled Substances or Refrigerated Medications to your home.

Things everyone should be doing is to:

Stay home as much as possible (kids, too).

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials (groceries, medical care, work).

Exercise outside (hiking, biking) only if you can be 6 feet apart from others.

Have video and phone chats

Drop food off to neighbors who can’t go out.

DON’T

Gather in groups

Get together with friends

Have play dates for kids

Make unnecessary trips

Most Grocery Stores, Banks, Pharmacies, Gas Stations are open. Many Restaurants are offering takeout or delivery only.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to: