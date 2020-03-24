KWSO News COVID-19 Update 03/24/20 7pm

Currently there are not any cases of Corona Virus in Warm Springs, Jefferson County and Wasco County. 5 individuals in Warm Springs have been tested with 2 of those tests returning as negative and 3 tests pending results. Notification will be given to the community as those results come back. One test was done in Deschutes County on a resident of Warm Springs with that test being returned as negative.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is currently open and are operating the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the hotline to speak with a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The Health and Wellness Center will begin checking everybody’s temperature as they enter the building, as an additional screening. That will take place in the tent set up outside near the main entrance.

The Pharmacy at the Health & Wellness Center wants you to know: f you are an elder with no family or friend able to pick up your medicine OR if you are ill and have no family or friend able to pick up your medicine, you can set up a Medication Delivery by calling the MEDICATION DELIVERY LINE at 541-553-2352. Please note – they cannot deliver Controlled Substances or Refrigerated Medications to your home. To Set Up a Medication Delivery You Will Need To

1. Call the MEDICATION DELIVERY LINE at 541-553-2352

2. Speak to a CHR or leave a message for them

3. You will need to provide

o Name

o Date of Birth

o Phone Number

o Delivery Address

o Medication you are requesting

4. Delivery Requests must be called in by 1 pm to be delivered that day

Community Health and IHS staff will deliver to each of the Warm Spring Community Areas on a daily basis each afternoon.

Remember that, this week, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices are gearing up for a 2 week shut down of all but essential programs Monday, March 30, 2020 – Friday, April 10, 2020.

Here is the latest list of program closures or programs with restrictions in place:

CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

• Indian Head Casino

• The Museum at Warm Springs

• The Warm Springs Community Center

• The Boys & Girls Club

• The Warm Springs Community Action team and their AARP Tax Aide Site

• Warm Springs Credit Enterprise

• The Warm Springs Senior Center is closed although they are providing Senior lunches Thursday for pick up or delivery.

LIMITED ACCESS

• High Lookee Lodge

• Warm Springs Corrections

• Warm Springs Telecom

• Warm Springs Housing Authority

OTHER

• The Tribal Admin Building asks everyone to use the entrance by Tribal Council

• The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center asks everyone to use the main entrance by patient registration.

• The Tribes’ Plateau Travel Plaza remains open 24/7 except the game room has closed. The three teepees café is only doing orders for take out. And last night the game room closed.

• The Department of Human Services Self-Sufficiency Office is operating this week to the old Elementary School gym building. They will relocate next Monday (3/30/20) to the Madras Self-Sufficiency Branch office on 189 NE Cypress Street until further notice. At this time Self-Sufficiency is encouraging phone appointments and online applications to reduce potential exposure of the COVID-19 to staff and participants. If you have any questions regarding your benefits, please call (541) 213-1019 or (541) 475-6131. All Warm Springs Residents interested in applying for program benefits are encouraged to apply online. (https://apps.state.or.us/onlineApplication/)

The Warm Springs Emergency Homeless Shelter is open 7pm to 7am daily until April 10th. The shelter is located in the old Elementary gym building.