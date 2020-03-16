Calendar for Tue. Mar. 17, 2020

Funeral Arrangements for Evaline E. Patt:

Dressing today at 3pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. Open denomination following the dressing and meal. Overnight services to follow.

Burial tomorrow at the Wolfe Point Cemetery at 7am.

If you have a cough, fever and shortness of breath, call the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512 and you can speak to a nurse who will assess your symptoms and make a recommendation for the best treatment. If you have those symptoms please DO NOT go to the clinic but rather call the “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512.

For medical advice outside of Warm Springs I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline – 24 hours a day at 1-866-470-2015.

The Health & Wellness Center has limited entry into the facility to the main entrance where everyone should check in at patient registration. All entrances except the main entrance will be locked. Regardless of what you are at the clinic for – you need to use the main entrance and check in with patient registration. Be prepared for a few questions about your current health – and they will give you some hand sanitizer to use. This is to ensure everyone’s health & safety.

The things you can do to protect from spreading the COVID-19 virus is to:

wash your hands frequently

cover your sneeze or cough with a tissue

avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

if you are sick, STAY HOME

Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions should consider avoiding large public gatherings

There is No School in the Jefferson County 509J school district and throughout the rest of Oregon until at least April 1 st . If you aren’t receiving school notifications via text or phone call, please contact 541-553-1128.

509J is serving breakfast and lunch this week at their summer meal sites at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy, Madras High School, Bridges and Metolius. Breakfast is 7:30-8:30 and lunch is served 11-11:45. This is for kids 1 – 18 years old. This is a grab and go meal. If you drive through – your kids must be in the car with you.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team including their AARP Tax Aide Site will be closed until the end of April.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has suspended activities.

The High Lookee Lodge has put restrictions on ALL Visitors and non-essential health care personnel. Any questions or comments, call 541-553-1182.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise has announced that the Front doors will be locked until further notice. Drive Thru is available for: Check Cashing, Bill Pay and Loan Application Drop Off. The ATM Room is open and blank applications will be placed in the ATM Lobby. For any questions, contact 541-553-3201.

The Warm Springs Community Center will close on Wedensday 3/18/20 and remain closed until schools re-open.

The Warm Springs Senior Center will close on Wednesday 3/18/20 until futher notice. Tuesday/Thursday senior meals will continue for those who have meals delivered.

For the latest announcements on impacts from coronavirus – listen to kwso or vist our website at kwso dot org

The Warm Springs Community Center will be open 8am – 8pm Monday thru Thursday and 8-5 on Friday.

Census Enumerators have started visiting homes to explain how you can respond to the census: online, by mail or by phone. Find the online census at My 2020 Census dot gov (https://my2020census.gov/) The questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete for an average size household. The Warm Springs Complete Count Committee encourages everyone to be counted.

Exercise opportunities being offered by Community Health today include noontime classes at the Community Center for Bootcamp or Tubo Fitness.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the Menu: Brisket and Cabbage.

The community wellness program’s “Office Walk Breaks” has been postponed until April 6th. For more info, call Michael or Jennifer at 541-553-3589.

Juvenile Crime Prevention of Warm Springs Family Movie event at the Simnasho Longhouse has been rescheduled to Tuesday March 24th starting at 7:30pm. For more information call 541-553-3205