Warm Springs COVID -19 impacts for Monday, March 16, 2020

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building will restrict access to one entrance starting Tuesday March, 16, 2020.

The Warm Springs Community Center will be closed effective Wednesday, March 17, 2020. The building will remain closed as long as schools are closed.

The Warm Springs Senior Program will be closed effective Wednesday, March 17, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior meal program on Tuesdays and Thursdays will continue for those who have meals delivered.

High Lookee Lodge has put restrictions on ALL Visitors and non-essential health care personnel. Any questions or comments, call 541-553-1182.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise has limited access to their building with inside doors locked until further notice. The lobby with the ATM machine will be open during business hours and the drive though can be used for check cashing, bill pay and for dropping off loan applications. To speak with your loan officer and schedule an appointment call 542-553-3201.

Jefferson County 509J schools are closed until April 1st at the earliest due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

509J is providing breakfast and lunch for youth ages 1-18 at their summer meal program sites. These are grab and go meals or drive through. Breakfast is 7:30-8:30am and Lunch is 11-11:45am at these locations:

Madras High School: Meals served at the entrance near the gym

Bridges High School: Meals served in the parking lot

Metolius: Meals served in the bus dropoff area

Warm Springs K-8: Meals served at the curb next to the bus dropoff

Children/Students must be present to get a meal.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team including their AARP Tax Aide Site will be closed until the end of April.

Warm Springs Nation Little League has suspended activities.

Following the updated official recommendation from Jefferson County Public Health the Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District will be closed through April 1st, with public health reassessing at that time.

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday banned on-site consumption at bars and restaurants around the state for at least four weeks in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. She also said gatherings will be limited to 25 people or fewer. Brown said restaurants can still offer takeout or delivery. She also strongly urged small businesses to close and for individuals to avoid groups of 10 or more people. Portland hospitals announced they will work as one hospital system to fight the spread of the virus and plan to increase hospital-bed capacity as case numbers are expected to surge.

Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza are considering what they will be able to offer for food service. Stay tuned.