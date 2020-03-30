Calendar for Tues. Mar. 30, 2020

Things everyone should be doing is to:

Stay home as much as possible (kids, too).

Stay at least 6 feet away from others any time you are out

Go out only for essentials (groceries, medical care, work).

Exercise outside (hiking, biking) only if you can be 6 feet apart from others.

Use phone and video to connect

DON’T

Gather in groups

Get together with friends

Have play dates for kids

Make unnecessary trips

In order to support social distancing and follow recommended COVID-19 prevention measures, the Warm Springs Clinic will stop folks on arrival for a screening. The symptoms for COVID-19 are: a cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you have those symptoms call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of I.H.S. regular hours – you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Most Warm Springs Tribal Government Offices are closed thru April 10th to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Essential Programs that will be operating include:

Warm Springs Police

Fire & Safety

Community Health (along with Warm Springs I.H.S.)

Health & Wellness Center Facilities Management

Public Utilities (which includes Environmental Health & Sanitation )

The Warm Springs Senior Center will be closed but they will be doing senior meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for pick up or delivery between 11am and 1pm. Tomorrow they are having ribs!

The Warm Springs Emergency Warming Shelter is open daily thru April 10th 7pm to 7am. They are located in the old elementary gym building.

Tribal Social Services – will be open 8 am to noon, Monday – Friday. For Commodities, call for an appointment at 541-553-3579.

Essential Tribal Government Operations are being covered with contact information available on the Tribal website – warm springs dash NSN dot gov. Click – news and updates on the home page. (https://www.warmsprings-nsn.gov/2020/03/covid-19-updates/)

THREE WARRIORS MARKET is open Monday-Friday 7am to 5 pm + Saturday and Sunday 8 to 5.

Warm Springs Market has adjusted hours of operation – Monday thru Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturdays 9-4, they are closed on Sundays. They are not accepting cans at this time.

The Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras is open. The Three Teepees Cafe serving orders to go only. You can call to order at 541-777-2826. All other Plateau operations are open 24/7 however the game room is closed.

Warm Springs Telecom Customer Service and Trouble Ticket phone lines are available 24/7 so you can call and leave a message at 541-615-0555 or 541-615-0551. Payments can be made over the phone and also online at www.wstel.com.

The Jefferson County 509J school district is offering breakfast and lunch to youth 1-18 years old until school resumes. The grab and go meals are being provided with breakfast and lunch available together. Each day from 9:30-10:30am they are providing meals in Madras at the High School near the gym entrance and at Bridges High School in the parking lot. In Metolius at the elementary school and in Warm Springs at the K-8 Academy by bus drop off.

Additional meal sites are:

In Madras –

at St Patrick’s Catholic Church at SW K & Madison – 9:30 to 9:45am

at Tops Trailer Park at SW Cleveland & NW 1st Street – 10:15 to 10:30

at Jefferson Street & Hwy 97 in the parking lot of 97-Mart – mornings from 10:45 to 11

In Warm Springs:

at West Hills – Poosh & West Hills Drive – 9:30 to 9:45

at Tenino Apartments – at Elk Loop & Kalama Lane – 10-10:15

at Trailer Court – at Little Oitz & Kuckup Street – 10:30-10:45

at Upper Dry Creek – at Tommie Street at the North End – 9:30-9:45

at Sunnyside – at Crestview Drive & Sunnyside Drive – 10:00 to 10:15AM

at Wolfe Point Drive – at first paved road on the left – 10:30 to 10:45

at Kah-Nee-Ta – Hamlets – between 11 and 11:15

at Simnasho meals will be available for pick up in the longhouse parking lot from 11:30 to 11:45.

at Seekseequa – Meals can be picked up in the Firehall parking lot – weekday mornings from 11:15 to 11:30

These meals are free to kids. Youth must be present to grab a meal.

Visit the district website for the full schedule including Madras and Metolius https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/emergency-closure-meals-program/

With exercise classes cancelled for the time being, Warm Springs Community Health has begun posting short workouts on their Facebook Page. You can find them with a Facebook Search for “CTWS Community Health Services” (https://www.facebook.com/ctwscommunityhealth/)